The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: February 3, 1994

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
February 3 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: February 3, 1994

For a small group of students at Merici Catholic Girls College, their return to school introduced them to an experimental journey of education and technology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.