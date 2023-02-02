Times Past: February 3, 1994

For a small group of students at Merici Catholic Girls College, their return to school introduced them to an experimental journey of education and technology.
The class of 29 girls were the first high school class to complete all of their requirements in the curriculum using just a laptop computer. What was called the Merici pilot was based on a similar scheme that was introduced in the Methodist Ladies College in Melbourne a few years prior.
The then Merici Principal, Anne Cummins, who was considered at the time to be one of Canberra's leading and most innovative educators, was an enthusiastic cheerleader of the benefits of computers in education.
"They will have the experience of integrating the technology into their learning, and that will be quite different," she said.
"Also, they'll be using the computer as a tool rather than visiting the computer in the laboratory to do specific tasks".
As with most developments, there were some educators who were not as convinced about the benefits or the "urgent" need for computers in schools.
There was a multitude of questions and healthy debate in academic and educational circles. One of the major concerns was equity. Not every child and family would be able to afford a personal computer.
Some academics expressed that there really was no obvious added benefit to the student and that introducing computers to schools was actually a result of marketing rhetoric.
Ms Nevile, who was involved in the introduction of computers in Melbourne, described the Merici pilot as a "big, bold step into the inevitable future".
In 2023, nearly everyone has a smartphone. As for technology in schools, Ms Nevile got it right about the inevitable introduction. It has been a valuable tool but things are starting to tip back the other way with restrictions now being thought about to benefit learning in all situations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.