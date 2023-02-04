The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Opinion

Ian Warden | With Ada Limon's work going on on the Europa Clipper, poetry is going to infinity and beyond

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
February 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US Poet Laureate Ada Limon, centre, will have her work sent into space via the Europa Clipper. Picture Getty Images

Just as the nation hears the exciting news that Australia is (at last!) to have a Poet Laureate (an initiative of the cultured Albanese government) word comes of a wonderful commission just given to the excellent current US Poet Laureate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.