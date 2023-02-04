"We wish both Limon and the NASA engineers the very best of luck as the set to their respective tasks. This romantic melding of the scientific and the artistic brings to mind Carl Sagan's Golden Records - two phonograph records that were included aboard both Voyager spacecraft launched into outer space in 1977. The records contained sounds (including Sagan's heartbeat as he was falling in love), and images selected to portray the diversity of life and culture on Earth, and were intended to communicate to extraterrestrials a story of the world of humans on Earth."