Celebrated each year on the third Thursday in March, National Close The Gap Day advocates for health equity of Australia's Indigenous people and assists in educating the public about the health issues and barriers to well that they face daily.
Beginning in 2007, National Close The Gap Day attempts to make a real difference in people's lives, however a recently released annual report on Closing the Gap shows that limited progress on the key targets for improving life outcomes for Indigenous Australians was impacting desired outcomes.
Co-Chairs for Close The Gap, Ms June Oscar AO and Mr Karl Briscoe, said that while over the past sixteen years, the Campaign, their Indigenous Leadership, and their allies had provided guidance and solutions to some of the most pressing issues in our communities, they both agreed with the Government's view that Australia can and must do better on the issue.
Ms Oscar said real steps needed to be taken to ensure change. "While we cannot ignore the lack of progress on the ground and the further trauma that is creating each and every day, there is a real opportunity before us to change the future.
We have a seat at the table and we have a Government who understands that system transformation is inseparable from program effectiveness, that it has been our exclusion and the absence of our voices, that has led to uninformed systems, policies and practices which have caused us harm," she said.
If we have the courage to act, to work together towards a shared vision, we know it can be done.- June Oscar AO, Co-Chair- Close The Gap
"We have a real opportunity to come together to close the gap, and while the road ahead will not be without obstacles, if we have the courage to act, to work together towards a shared vision, we know it can be done."
This years events will be held on Thursday, March 16, and local councils, health practices, schools and other community groups are being encouraged to host an event and help raise awareness for this important cause. For more information on National Close The Gap Day, visit www.closethegap.org.au.
