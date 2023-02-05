The Canberra Times

Help raise awareness for Indigenous health by celebrating National Close The Gap Day

Updated February 17 2023 - 12:39pm, first published February 6 2023 - 9:00am
Co-Chair of Close The Gap Co-Chair, June Oscar AO. Picture by Wayne Quilliam

Celebrated each year on the third Thursday in March, National Close The Gap Day advocates for health equity of Australia's Indigenous people and assists in educating the public about the health issues and barriers to well that they face daily.

