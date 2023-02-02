The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has criticised WorkSafe ACT for again suggesting the Assembly believed it did not need to follow safety laws.
Joy Burch said it was "totally, absolutely wrong" to suggest she or the Assembly believed it had no responsibilities under the laws.
The work health and safety commissioner, Jacqueline Agius, had earlier said it was "extremely disappointing" people in the community believed they did not have to abide by safety laws.
The commissioner also rejected a suggestion from the Liberals' Elizabeth Kikkert the prohibition notice on the Assembly was issued out of convenience.
Ms Agius on Wednesday told a Legislative Assembly inquiry someone had decided the Workplace Safety Act did not apply to the Assembly over a controversial prohibition notice that delayed budget estimates hearings and raised issues of parliamentary privilege last year.
The constitutional stand-off began when Ms Burch said the prohibition notice represented a "grave threat to the privileges of the Assembly" because it hampered its functions as a parliament.
The workplace safety watchdog issued a notice to the Assembly in August after WorkSafe inspectors were unable to find a risk assessment for budget estimates. Hearings were delayed for one week due to the notice.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr last year introduced an amendment to the Work Safe Act to the Assembly, which sought to clarify the relationship between WorkSafe and the Assembly.
Ms Burch has proposed a further amendment that would make clear that WorkSafe does not have the power to limit the Assembly's privileges.
Parliamentary privilege ensures the Assembly's right to carry out its functions without interference.
Ms Agius told the Assembly's public accounts committee, which is considering the Work Safe Act amendment, that the Assembly needed to comply with the laws.
"I sit on the workplace safety council and both industry groups and union representatives were outraged that the Legislative Assembly refused to do a simple task of a risk assessment in relation to the prohibition notice that was issued upon them," Ms Agius said.
"In fact, if a risk assessment had been conducted over the weekend the hearings would have gone ahead on the Monday morning.
"But someone decided the workplace safety Act did not apply to the Legislative Assembly."
Ms Burch said she was disappointed Ms Agius had misrepresented her views and there had never been any suggestions the Assembly did not have duties under the workplace safety laws.
The incident last year raised questions about parliamentary privilege and the powers workplace safety inspectors had over the Assembly, Ms Burch said.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Ms Burch said her amendment would not give the Assembly greater powers than it already had, but would clarify those powers.
The public accounts committee chair, Mrs Kikkert, also asked Ms Agius a series of questions about why the Assembly had been issued with a prohibition notice while the Alexander Maconochie Centre had been issued an improvement notice for second-hand smoking issues.
Mrs Kikkert asked Ms Agius whether the prohibition notice on the Assembly had been issued out of convenience.
"What you're trying to infer is that there should have either been a prohibition notice or there shouldn't have been on the Legislative Assembly, and I must say with the greatest respect that I disagree with your assertions," Ms Agius said.
A parliamentary committee last year found one breach of privilege occurred when WorkSafe ACT issued the prohibition notice to the Legislative Assembly.
Inspectors attended the Assembly after Workplace Safety Minister Mick Gentleman's office contacted work health and safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius over the format of estimates hearings.
This came following a disagreement between Mr Gentleman and the select estimates committee about whether hearings should be conducted remotely, face-to-face or hybrid model with a combination of both.
A prohibition notice was first issued to the territory's parliament on August 12. This notice was rescinded on August 15 but a new notice was reissued to make it clear the notice only applied to budget estimates and not the entire Assembly.
An inquiry into the issuing of this notice found the first notice was a breach of the privileges of the Assembly. However, the committee decided against finding another breach for the second notice.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.