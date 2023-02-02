Trump's run is bad news for Ukraine

While no historical analogy is ever 100 per cent accurate, there are similarities between the defence materiel the Biden administration is giving Ukraine and Franklin Delano Roosevelt's aid to the British, and later the Russians, after the fall of France in World War II.
Both would be considered in many circles as potentially hostile acts against Putin's Russia and Hitler's Germany respectively. In neither case was there any apparent expectation equipment would be returned once hostilities ceased.
Republican Senator Robert Taft, one of the most high profile isolationists in the US Congress before Pearl Harbour, canned FDR's proposed Lend-Lease legislation in scathing terms.
Loaning military equipment, he said, was as absurd as lending chewing gum: "Once it has been used you don't want it back".
The difference between the aid being supplied by the US, its NATO allies and Australia to Ukraine, and Lend-Lease is that Roosevelt sought, and obtained, Congressional approval for his Cash and Carry and Lend-Lease programs.
Much of the materiel being sent to Kyiv in 2022 and 2023, including the recently announced US Abrams tanks and the Australian Bushmasters, has been signed off on, unilaterally, by the chief executives and defence ministers of the countries concerned.
If Biden was to stand down, say for health reasons, or - assuming the war was still in progress - lost the 2024 election, US military assistance to Ukraine could be in jeopardy.
The worst case scenario, from the Ukrainian and Western perspective, would be for Donald Trump to win next November.
He is, after all, the man who called Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine just under a year ago "savvy" and an act of "genius". While Trump has since wound back those remarks, now acknowledging war crimes are being committed, his antipathy towards President Zelenskyy and his country is well documented.
It was his phone call to Zelenskyy calling for him to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen military aid that got Trump impeached. There is a lot of history here and none of it is good.
The stalemate in central Europe, likely to be a key issue in next year's US elections, is well worth watching given Trump was back on the hustings last week.
His appearances in New Hampshire and South Carolina came on the back of a significant fall in Republican support for what has been effectively a blank cheque for Kyiv.
While only nine per cent of Republicans felt America was doing too much last March that number has now risen to more than 40 per cent.
With only 15 per cent of Democrats sharing this view, up from five per cent 11 months ago, there is a clear split along party lines.
The injection of Trump into the Ukrainian crisis, or indeed any other international emergency such as China, COVID-19, and a possible US recession, would only make matters worse.
While Biden hasn't been a brilliant success either, at least he isn't the rolling disaster a second Trump presidency would be.
Trump is, after all, the destabiliser who tried to steal the presidency by staging his own take on a second American revolution.
If the truth be told, however, America has been in the grip of a gerontocracy since 2016. Trump turns 77 in June and Biden has just turned 80. President Obama was 47 when he was elected in 2008. JFK was 43.
America, and the world, needs a new start.
There's a lot to be said for generational change and a fresh new face in the Oval Office come 2025.
