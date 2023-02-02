The Canberra Times
Trump's run is bad news for Ukraine

By The Canberra Times
February 3 2023 - 5:30am
Donal Trump called Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine just under a year ago "savvy". Picture Getty

While no historical analogy is ever 100 per cent accurate, there are similarities between the defence materiel the Biden administration is giving Ukraine and Franklin Delano Roosevelt's aid to the British, and later the Russians, after the fall of France in World War II.

