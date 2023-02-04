It's a perennial argument I seem to have with myself, and with others, on a regular basis these days: just what does a dress code actually mean?
Smart casual, evening, cocktail, black tie - none of these really mean much, in the scheme of things.
At any given evening event at even a moderately formal do in Canberra - think gallery openings and corporate events - you are guaranteed to see at least one woman in full wedding-guest gear (she took the "cocktail" theme seriously) and at least one woman in ripped jeans and birkenstocks.
Both will look entirely at ease and both will, depending on the night, make me wonder whether I've got it wrong.
Do we dress up or down for special occasions? Does it matter if I do, and others haven't taken the time? Or are we all just running our own race?
Two weeks ago, a friend visiting from London booked us into a fancy-ish new restaurant, and, an hour before we left the house, announced in no uncertain terms that we would be "dressing up" to go out.
Well, this stopped me in my tracks. What did it even mean? A casual dinner at what, like most Canberra establishments, even the high-end ones, ultimately had a laid-back vibe? What to wear?
As it happened, I wore what I would have worn anyway when leaving the house without my children, while my friend donned false eyelashes and a jumpsuit.
In these cases, I often think, oddly, of words of advice to young reporters regularly doled out by former The Canberra Times editor Jack Waterford - something along the lines of always dressing for work ready to be called on unexpectedly to interview the prime minister.
Laughable advice in this day and age, of course, for women, anyway. Personally, I have always taken this to mean no jeans to the office (back in my reporting days, at least). Thongs and Birkenstocks are for beach and weekends only, while heels have long been relegated to the "not today" part of my wardrobe. The men, I suppose, should always have a jacket and tie handy.
But back to the nice Saturday dinner with my London friend; it turns out that, as usual, all bets were off. A cursory glance around the restaurant showed a nervous couple on a date (he in a button-down shirt, her goose-pimpled in a sundress and strappy heels), and a table of uni students in shorts and thongs. So much for getting "dressed up".
My mind returned to another dinner with a different friend last year, also at a nice establishment. We both wore our usual garb (no thongs, remember, although denim was a given), and drank expensive wine.
Nearby, a rowdy family battled their way through the meal, with the youngest child eventually relegated to the floor with an ipad to prevent the inevitable tantrum.
My friend, meanwhile, was convulsing silently at the couple behind my right shoulder. I pretended to drop my napkin to get a better look at the older couple, clearly celebrating an occasion. He was in a suit and tie, and she, poignantly, was in a floor-length gold lame gown.
MORE SALLY PRYOR
It was poignant because they were clearly having quite a different evening to the one they had expected. Certainly, they were in a different world to the squawking, food-dropping family, and I don't think my friend and I, low-key but respectable, would have impressed them very much either.
This in turn reminds me of a very fancy dinner I recently attended at the National Museum of Australia, and although no dress code was specified on the invitation, it seemed obvious to me that I should don a frock and, for the first time in years, some heels.
As I approached the museum entrance, I admit to feeling some relief at the right of a young woman - clearly an influencer of some kind - in an extravagant sparkly dress, being photographed against a wall. She was the overdressed one, not me! Phew.
But once inside, confusion reigned. It was a standard exhibition opening (the dinner came later), and there was the usual smorgasbord of looks going on. Dame Quentin Bryce wore a white lace evening dress.
There was a smattering of cocktail satin, and, this being 2023, a lot of chic linen. And you'd better believe there was a woman in shorts and Dr Marten boots that matched her blue hair.
And I saluted them all, each and every one, for adhering so diligently to their personal dress codes.
My feet, meanwhile, have only barely recovered from the heels.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.