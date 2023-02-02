Ryan Lonergan was in the mix.
Having fallen short of Wallabies selection in 2022, the Brumbies halfback was named for a pre-season camp in January.
It was a clear sign Lonergan was in the frame for a Test debut and a place in the Australian squad at this year's World Cup, coach Dave Rennie eager to have the 24-year-old involved in the national setup.
Just days later everything changed.
Rennie was out, Eddie Jones was in.
Suddenly the slate has been wiped and everyone is on level footing.
"It's always nice (to be selected for a Wallabies camp)," Lonergan said. "There were four halfbacks up there, so I've still got to work hard and continue to play well. You never know what will happen now with the change."
Jones will be in Griffith this weekend as the Brumbies and Waratahs do battle in the first trial of the season.
The match presents Lonergan with a unique opportunity. The bulk of the Wallabies across the two teams will sit out.
Nic White and Jake Gordon, two players ahead of the youngster on the halfback pecking order, are in the group who will be watching from the sidelines.
So Lonergan has first crack at impressing Eddie, a chance to take a big step towards punching his ticket to France.
It's a task the halfback is desperate to achieve, but one he knows will require more than a solitary performance.
Jones has declared he will reward performances in Super Rugby, making Lonergan's task that much simpler.
"I'll try and play well every week," he said. "I'm focusing on the Brumbies and this trial game coming up. If you think too far ahead, you can have some poor performances, so I'm keeping it nice and simple.
"We haven't played footy in a little while so I expect a few cobwebs (on Saturday) but I'll look to try and get my game going again."
Lonergan took the disappointment of missing Australian selection last year in his stride and knuckled down in Canberra.
While the Wallabies only returned to Brumbies training in mid-January, Lonergan has been toiling away since November.
It was a bittersweet period for the emerging talent, however he's determined to see the positives from his time at home.
"[Missing selection on the spring tour] didn't bother me too much," Lonergan said. "Sure I'd rather be there and be playing but I got a good pre-season in with a great bunch of lads here and some good coaches.
"I feel like I got better over the pre-season. I'll just keep working hard and if the opportunity comes, it will come."
Lonergan will lead a youthful starting team in Saturday's trial, with off-season recruits Corey Toole and Ben O'Donnell to start on the wing.
Tom Hooper will start at lock in his first Brumbies appearance since injuring his shoulder in the semi-final loss to the Auckland Blues, while highly-touted youngster Charlie Cale will wear the No.8 jumper in Griffith.
The bench features a number of big names, with the likes of Lachlan Lonergan, Darcy Swain, Nick Frost and Andy Muirhead expected to be injected into the contest in the second half.
Wallabies James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Valetini, Nic White and Tom Wright will all sit out as they slowly build into the year.
Off-season acquisition Jack Debreczeni will partner Lonergan in the halves after Noah Lolesio was handed the week off.
The duo have spent the past few months working on their combination and Lonergan expects the flyhalf to make a statement in his return to Australia.
"I've been really impressed with how he's controlled at 10," Lonergan said. "I'm super excited to be able to play alongside him.
"We played a little trial pre-Christmas and really enjoy it. We've been training quite well together, he's easy to get along with, so it makes it all the better."
