The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police seek five members of a crime group hitting homes and businesses on both sides of the border

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 2 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some members of the group are understood to have travelled up from Wagga Wagga, in the NSW central west. Pictures supplied

Five males who allegedly have been stealing cars, breaking into Canberra homes and businesses, and driving dangerously to avoid arrest are being actively hunted both in the ACT, and across parts of NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.