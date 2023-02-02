The Canberra Times

Dragons in Question Time and murders on The Block: what's next for Aussie TV?

By B. R. Doherty
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:31pm
It'll be interesting to see what new "local" shows emerge once the Australian content regulations kick in. Pictures supplied

The wild, untamed TV terra nullius the streaming companies have been plundering for the past decade or so will come to end on July 1 when new Australian content rules kick in.

