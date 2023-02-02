A Canberra bikie's parole has been cancelled after he was busted speeding with a knife around his neck.
Comanchero gangster Axel Sidaros, 28, spent about four years behind bars over a shooting and arson attack on a rival before being released from prison last August.
The son of local McDonald's mogul Hani Sidaros was subject to parole conditions that included a nightly curfew, requiring him to be at home between 7pm and 6am.
He breached that term on January 25, when police conducting speed checks in Greenway detected him driving at 107km/h in an 80km/h zone on Drakeford Drive about 9.05pm.
Sidaros, of O'Malley, told officers he was having "a crisis" with his girlfriend and spoke to his father on the phone, admitting he was "probably in a bit of shit".
Police subsequently searched Sidaros, finding a 10cm knife hanging from his necklace.
Sidaros told police he was carpenter who used the blade "to sharpen pencils for work", but he was arrested on charges that included possessing a knife in public without a reasonable excuse.
He was subsequently remanded in custody by Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker.
On Thursday, when Sidaros had been due to apply for bail in the ACT Magistrates Court, the matter was stood down for the 28-year-old to front the Sentence Administration Board.
When it was recalled, defence lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith told the court the board had cancelled Sidaros' parole and the bikie would therefore not be applying for bail.
Sidaros still had about three years left on his shooting and arson attack sentence when he was released on parole.
Mr Kukulies-Smith entered a not guilty plea to the knife charge on Sidaros' behalf, telling the court the 28-year-old would argue he had a reasonable excuse to possess it.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Ms Walker listed that charge for hearing on February 17.
She also fined Sidaros $454 after the bikie admitted exceeding the speed limit on the date of his latest arrest.
The magistrate ordered that Sidaros be given no time to pay, meaning the penalty will be converted to jail time at a rate of $300 a day.
Sidaros also faces a firearms possession charge following the discovery of a gel blaster rifle in a common area of his home last November.
That charge, to which a not guilty plea has been indicated, returns to court next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.