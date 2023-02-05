Housing tax changes in the ACT have allowed more disadvantaged people to buy homes, increased the turnover in the housing market and increased the number of first-home buyers, new modelling suggests.
But the gains for homebuyers from the territory's two-decade process to replace residential stamp duty with increased land taxes could be offset by steeper-than-expected house price rises.
Researchers at the University of Canberra modelled the impact of the ACT government's tax reform program between 2012 and 2018, finding the number of properties bought by first-home buyers grew by 5.4 per cent.
But families in the lowest income quintile were paying more of their income on rates and stamp duty under the new system, while families with higher levels of income paid a lower proportion of their income.
The paper - written by Yogi Vidyattama, Jinjing Li, Robert Tanton and Hai Anh La - said stamp duty was a barrier to buying home.
"It is important to further investigate whether the stamp duty phase-out reduces the rental vacancy rate as well as housing rent in the ACT," the paper said.
The researchers' findings were published last month in the journal Urban Policy and Research.
"The modelling demonstrates that the tax reform increases property turnover, especially for most groups of vulnerable families in the ACT," the paper said.
"The new tax system results in greater access to housing and increased purchases for low- to middle-income and mid-wealth families, although it has no impact on the ability of low-wealth families to purchase housing."
The modelling - which assumed everyone would choose to buy rather than rent somewhere to live if they could afford to - showed faster-than-expected rising house prices could undo the benefits of the tax changes for lower-income families.
"If the reform is accompanied by a certain level of price increase, however, this could result in inequitable access to housing for first-home buyers, middle-income earners ... and mid-wealth families," the paper said.
"Nevertheless, in one of the price increase scenarios modelled, first-home buyers and renters could still be expected to benefit from the new tax system."
Chief Minister and Treasurer Andrew Barr has said the tax reform project, which began in 2012-13, would not deliver the government any extra revenue over the life of the scheme.
Critics of the tax changes - including former Labor chief minister Jon Stanhope - say the reform is regressive, as households on land with lower values have faced the largest increases in their rates bills.
Others have accused the ACT government of "double dipping", as revenue from taxes set to be phased out has remained steady despite the rates bill increases.
An analysis completed by Treasury found the ACT government collected $62 million less revenue in the first seven years of the scheme than if no reform was undertaken.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
