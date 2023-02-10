What can you say about Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour's White Rabbit Red Rabbit?
It's a play that has no rehearsals, no director, and a stipulation that any actor cast isn't allowed to have read or seen the play before and can only perform it once.
Even Lexi Sekuless, who's co-producing the play with Ezekiel Chalmers at Mill Theatre as a tribute to the present struggle for women in Iran, hasn't read it.
On the table there are two glasses of water, a spoon, and an envelope containing the script which the solo actor will see for the first time when they come on stage.
She says, "The key to it is that no one knows what the script is about."
Some things we do know. On an otherwise bare stage will be a ladder, a table and a chair. On the table there are two glasses of water, a spoon, and an envelope containing the script which the solo actor will see for the first time when they come on stage.
To perform the play, Sekuless has chosen five quite different actors of different ages and experiences. Opening the season on February 15 is Canberra theatre stalwart P.J. Williams, followed by actor and director Stefanie Lekkas on February 16. On February 23 is Elliot Cleaves, who's worked with Canberra Youth Theatre and Canberra Rep. And on February 24 is performer, director, choreographer, artist, writer and bodywork therapist Zsuzsi Soboslay.
In the middle, on February 18, is actor, writer, director and founder of Squabbalogic Independent Music Theatre Jay James-Moody, making his professional Canberra debut.
He is a friend of Sekuless who's worked with her a few times.
Sekuless says that when she told him he couldn't ever be in White Rabbit Red Rabbit if he saw it, James-Moody said, "Well, put me in it, then!" So she did.
"I probably know about as much about it as you do," James-Moody says. "That's part of the fun of it."
He says, "There are three things I've been told: one, bring my own water bottle; two, I should not drink from a glass of water that's on stage; and three, prepare an animal impression.
"I'm still working on that," he says. "I might imitate my cat."
While he knows a couple of actors who've done White Rabbit Red Rabbit, he says, "I specifically haven't spoken to them - I don't want anything to be given away."
Soleimanpour was not allowed to leave his native Iran because he was a conscientious objector to military service. White Rabbit Red Rabbit could travel even when he couldn't. It premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2011 and has since had hundreds of performances around the world.
The playwright was eventually granted a passport and saw the play in Brisbane in 2013. But by then White Rabbit Red Rabbit had taken on a life of its own and continues to be performed internationally.
This is James-Moody's first professional gig in Canberra but it won't be his last. He is co-writer, co-producer and director of The Dismissal: An Extremely Serious Musical Comedy which will come to Canberra later in the year.
White Rabbit Red Rabbit is on at Mill Theatre, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick on February 15-24 at 7.30pm. For ages 18+. See: humantix.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
