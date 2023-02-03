(This was not usually a matter of conscious sabotage by the good guys so much as a desirable consequence of the sort of good governance that ICAC tries to enforce, particularly about good record keeping. I am happy to predict that the first Labor ministers and minders caught out by the new Commonwealth Integrity Commission will go down as a result of their deliberate failure to keep proper records, perhaps so as to avoid FOI requests. Instead, a lack of proper record keeping will come to be seen as prima facie evidence of impropriety of purpose.)