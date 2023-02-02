The Canberra Times
15yo rams cop car in stolen vehicle before leading police on chase

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 3 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:43am
A 15-year-old led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle through several suburbs after ramming a cop car, police say.

