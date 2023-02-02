15yo rams cop car in stolen vehicle before leading police on chase

A 15-year-old led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle through several suburbs after ramming a cop car, police say.
ACT police said officers spotted three stolen vehicles in Macgregor about 5pm on Thursday. They waited, and four boys went to them about 8.30pm.
"Police attempted to stop them from driving off; however, the boys rammed a police vehicle and fled," they said in a statement.
"They then engaged in a pursuit on main arterial roads through Latham, Flynn, Fraser, and Charnwood. During the pursuit, police deployed tyre-deflation devices three times, but the 15-year-old driver still refused to stop."
The car eventually stopped in Charnwood and the boys ran away, but were arrested a short time later.
Police said they arrested four other teenage boys for separate motor vehicle offences on Thursday.
They said three of them were on bail for previous offences relating to stolen vehicles, and two had faced the ACT Children's Court last Friday. They were both later released on bail.
Detective Inspector Shane Scott said he was disappointed to see the same young, repeat offenders being repeatedly arrested.
"We are doing everything we can to put recidivist offenders before the court and will continue to do our best in keeping Canberra safe from these people," Detective Inspector Scott said.
"We want to remind the community not to provide opportunities for this type of criminal activity by ensuring your home, vehicles and businesses are secure.
"Please remember to report suspicious activity or dangerous driving behavior to police. Every bit of information helps us track these offenders down."
