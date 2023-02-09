The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from February 11, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 9 2023 - 2:30pm
Events

Children's author Jane Godwin. Picture author supplied

February 11: At Woden Library at 11.30am, Emma Gray will discuss her romantic comedy novel The Last Love Note. For ages 16+. See: librariesact.spydus.com.

