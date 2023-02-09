February 11: At Woden Library at 11.30am, Emma Gray will discuss her romantic comedy novel The Last Love Note. For ages 16+. See: librariesact.spydus.com.
February 11: At ACT Heritage Library at 2pm, Biography Book Club has Subhash Jaireth and Jacqui Malins discussing Jaireth's book, Spinoza's Overcoat. See: librariesact.spydus.com.
February 11: At the Book Cow at 3pm, Dinuka McKenzie will discuss her new crime novel, Taken, with Barbie Robinson. See: bookcow.com.au.
February 11: At Kingston Library at 6pm, Ben Hobson will discuss his third novel The Death of John Lacey, a searing Australian western set in the goldfields of Ballarat. See: librariesact.spydus.com.
February 13: At the Book Cow at 4.30pm. Jane Godwin will talk about her new children's book Let's Build a Boat. See: bookcow.com.au.
February 14: At Muse at 8pm, the Translations Book Club embarks on a journey of scientific discovery with Chilean author Benjamin Labatut's novel, When We Cease to Understand the World (trans. Adrian Nathan West). See: musecanberra.com.au.
February 15: At 6pm, the Friends of the National Library of Australia will host an online live Zoom discussion with award-winning writer Dervla McTiernan, author of the Cormac Reilly series. This discussion will be facilitated by Anna Steele. The access link will be emailed to all attendees one week prior to the event, with a reminder sent the day before. $10 Members/$15 non-members. See: nla.gov.au/events.
February 16: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Melbourne law professor Rebecca Giblin and American best-selling author Cory Doctorow will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on their new book, Chokepoint Capitalism, which documents how big tech and big content have captured creative labour markets and how we can win them back. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
February 17: At Kingston Library at 6pm will be an Anti Valentine's Special: In Conversation with Jess Kitching, author of How to Destroy your Husband. See: librariesact.spydus.com.
February 18: At the Book Cow at 3pm, Liam Adams will launch his third novel, the space comedy The Lost Humans, with Michelle Preston, his NDIS plan manager. See: bookcow.com.au.
February 21: At 6pm, the ACT Library presents an online event in the Too Busy Book Club: In Conversation with Genevieve Gannon, author of The Gifted Son. See: bookcow.com.au. Join via Libraries ACT Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/2TBRbxQS2.
February 22: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Don Watson and Chris Wallace will be in conversation on Watson's new book, The Passion of Private White, that describes the meeting of two worlds: that of the intensely driven Vietnam veteran and anthropologist Neville White, and the world of hunter-gatherer clans in remote northern Australia. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre. ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
February 22: The first Capital Letters reading night for 2023 is on at the Drill Hall Gallery at the Australian National University at 6pm for 6.30pm. It features Merlinda Bobis, Kathryn Hind, Paul Magee, Aline-Mwezi Niyonsenga and Beejay Silcox. Entry is $10. More information: phone Alice Grundy on 0401 845 442 or email capitallettersCBR@gmail.com.
February 22: At Muse at 6.30pm, the OzLit Book Club will discuss Gail Jones's World War I-set novel Salonika Burning. See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 3: At Dickson Library at 6pm will be an In Conversation with John Weeks, author of Living Without Fingerprints. Weeks will also speak at Dickson Library on March 4 at 2.30pm. See: librariesact.spydus.com.
March 5: At Muse at 3pm, join Canberra author Zoya Patel for the launch of her novel Once a Stranger, about family, tradition, loss and the challenge of feeling at home. Free, registrations essential. See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 7: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Maria Thattil will be in conversation with Kim Rubenstein on Thattil's new book, Unbounded. Manifesting a life without limits, part inspiration, part memoir, offering a path towards active growth, fearless self-love and liberation. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre. ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
March 8: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Chris Wallace will be in conversation with Tanya Plibersek on Wallace's new book, Political Lives. Australian Prime Ministers and their Biographers, an intimate history of image-making and image-breaking in national politics. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
March 11: At ACT Heritage Library at 2pm, Our stories: Biography Book Group has Kaya Wilson, author of As Beautiful As Any Other, interviewed by Holly Hazlewood. See: librariesact.spydus.com.
March 17: At Dickson Library at 6pm, Lucy Bloom will talk about her debut novel, The Manuscript. See: librariesact.spydus.com.
March 19: At Muse at 3pm, Hugh Mackay, author of The Therapist, a story of deception, ambiguity, lust and love, will be in conversation with The Canberra Times' features editor Sally Pryor. Tickets $10 ($40 with a copy of the book). See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 21: At Muse at 8pm, Translations Book Club will be reading two books by Jhumpa Lahiri, the novel Whereabouts (which she translated into English) and the essay collection Translating Myself and Others. See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 29: At Muse at 6.30pm, OzLit Book Club will be reading Hankari Chandran's Song of the Sun God, a tale of war, migration and family. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 2: At Muse at 3pm, Toni Jordan will discuss her novel Prettier If She Smiles, about a woman's personal and professional problems. Tickets $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
Every Tuesday at 11am the Book Cow, 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
Submissions are now open for the Text Prize for Young Adult and Children's Writing, an annual $10,000 prize awarded to an outstanding unpublished manuscript. Eligible writers can also enter the Steph Bowe Mentorship for Young Writers, an initiative designed to nurture and encourage a writer under the age of 25. Submissions for the Text Prize close on February 20. The winner will be announced in mid-2023 and will receive a publishing contract with Text and a $10,000 advance against royalties. See: textpublishing.com.au.
The Tough Guy Book Club Canberra meetings for the first half of 2023 are as follows (all on Wednesdays): March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7. The club meets from 7pm to 9.30pm at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett - phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
The first Canberra Lifeline Book Fair for 2023 will be on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12 to raise money for the local phone crisis service. It will have a huge range of fiction and non-fiction books, magazines, sheet music, records, CDs, DVDs, games and more. Entry via gold coin donation and tap and go. See: lifelinecanberra.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
