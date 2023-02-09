Submissions are now open for the Text Prize for Young Adult and Children's Writing, an annual $10,000 prize awarded to an outstanding unpublished manuscript. Eligible writers can also enter the Steph Bowe Mentorship for Young Writers, an initiative designed to nurture and encourage a writer under the age of 25. Submissions for the Text Prize close on February 20. The winner will be announced in mid-2023 and will receive a publishing contract with Text and a $10,000 advance against royalties. See: textpublishing.com.au.