Times Past: February 4, 1971

Over the border, Canberra's neighbour, Queanbeyan reached a milestone in its history on this day in 1971.
In its history, Queanbeyan was declared a township in 1838 with an approximate population of 50. The Bank of New South Wales began service in 1878 and the Salvation Army had an outpost there in 1884. During the Canberra prohibition of 1911, many of the capital's residents crossed the border to drink at one of the many hotels and pubs at the time.
The mayor of Queanbeyan in 1971, Mr Alderman Land said that the population had officially reached 15,000 which was the last requirement to give Queanbeyan city status.
The news was revealed at the meeting of the H division of shire councils at the Queanbeyan RSL Club. Mr Land said he had only been informed of the population status which dated back to June 1970 which in turn meant that the population had already surpassed this number and was closer to 16,000.
The council had informed Mr Mauger, MLA and there was hope that he would hasten to make the proclamation that Queanbeyan was now officially a city.
The city continued to expand with infrastructure to sports clubs, even hosting the Canberra Raiders rugby league team at the local oval during the 80s.
In the 2021 census, the population stood at a healthy 37,511.
