The incessant construction noise coming from the northern and western ends of Yerrabi Pond gave me reason to take a wander around to see what was going on.
Deep holes were being drilled around the shoreline and approximately three metre long steel tubular frames were lying beside each of the five to six excavation sites.
My initial thought was that an enterprising developer was in the process of constructing a 14 storey apartment block over the top of the lake.
However further enquiries with the contractors revealed that these were anchoring points for the floating wetland beds which are intended to reduce the amount of blue green algae contaminating the pond.
As I mentioned in an earlier letter, given that the algae causing nutrients appear to enter from the east end of the lake I wonder what bright spark thought that installing the wetlands at the opposite end of the lake would solve the problem.
The anchoring points themselves look to be capable of accommodating the Queen Elizabeth cruise liner. I shudder to think what this is costing long suffering ACT rate payers. Perhaps a better approach may be to stop the nutrients (aka mown grass, leaves and other vegetation) from entering the lake in the first place.
Chief Minister, why not get your street sweepers into action on a regular basis?
I agree with Douglas Mackenzie that JobSeeker is far too low (Letters, February 3). Yet the federal government seems to think it is okay.
By way of contrast the government is happy to give senior singles, with an income of up to $90,000, and senior couples with an income of up to $144,000 Commonwealth Seniors Healthcare card.
People on these incomes don't need any support. The decision should be reversed.
Could Peter Robinson (Letters, 3 February) please provide more detail about his concept of the Voice?
I'm unclear as to how constitutional recognition of the existence of Indigenous peoples here long before the British invasion will create a racial tier.
Does he not consider what we have now, the paternalistic imposition of laws that only apply to the Indigenous without taking into account their views, a racial tier in itself? To me that's a tier that has caused so many tears.
Rod Matthews (Letters, February 2) seeks to perpetuate another canard about Indigenous Australians by claiming they were never "nations".
He obviously hasn't bothered to check. My battered Concise Oxford Dictionary affirms "nations" use as legitimate in this context.
It states that nations are: "Congeries (sic) of people, either of diverse races or of common descent, language, history, etc. inhabiting a territory, bounded by defined limits".
Furthermore, in an 1846 official report, the Victorian Protector of Aborigines referred to groups of "petty [small] nations". It seems size didn't matter then.
I have to set the record straight regarding claims of alleged threats against the late Will Steffen and other ANU climate change scientists (Roderick Holesgrove, Letters, February 3).
A total of 11 so-called threatening emails against ANU scientists were examined by the Privacy Commissioner and only one was found to be a "possible".
That, in reality, turned out to have resulted from someone eavesdropping on a perfectly innocent conversation between myself and the Commissioner for the Environment, Maxine Cooper, about the annual ACT kangaroo cull.
The truth was published in four national newspapers plus The Spectator and Andrew Bolt's column (and, in part, by the ABC's Media Watch).
Bravo Allan Williams (Letters, February 2).
Why is one privileged property lease owner able to hold the Canberra community hostage with the long-delayed redevelopment of the Capitol Theatre site?
If the NCA was able to revoke Russia's lease on the long-delayed development of its embassy site why not adopt a similar approach to the owners of the Capitol Theatre site lease?
The NCA should on immediate action by the current lease owner.
If it is not forthcoming, transfer the lease to someone who will act in the community's interest.
There is, rightly, much discussion about the crime situation in Alice Springs. Anthony Bruce (Letters, January 26) says it is a municipal issue and should not involve the Prime Minister.
I totally disagree. This is a national issue. It isn't confined to Alice Springs. Forget about working on bans, and the ridiculous suggestion of using the ADF. What we need are teams of medical professionals to enable as many First Nations people and local communities as possible, to tackle the health issues, and underlying causes, of alcohol abuse.
These include foetal alcohol syndrome. I suspect many of the young people who take part in the anti-social behaviour are suffering from this.
Forget limiting the alcohol; attack the causes of alcohol abuse - and not just in Alice Springs, and not just amongst First Nations people.
Keith Hill cites the wonderful purchase by the Labor Party of Blue Poles under Gough Whitlam and wonders about the profligacy of the Liberals.
He should look at Labor's profligacy when they stole the defence force's Defence Force Retirement Benefits monies (which included contributions made by members) to prop up their failing government.
Hundreds of millions was taken with no consultation, forever putting servicemen at the beck and call of successive governments. Be careful what you wish for.
Greens leader Rattenbury blames a "communication error" for Mental Health Minister Davidson being caught out for being untruthful. While misspeaking, being misquoted or software problems are modern excuses for being untruthful, it should be noted that as far back as 1906, Winston Churchill introduced the phrase "terminological inexactitude" as a way of avoiding admitting to an untrue or inaccurate comment.
Further muddying the waters, the following Sir Humphreyish exchange took place in 1986 when barrister Malcom Turnbull questioned Sir Robert Armstrong, the UK Cabinet Secretary, during the Spycatcher trial in the Supreme Court of NSW (about an untruthful British Government letter to publisher William Armstrong):
Q: So that letter contains a lie, does it not?
A: It contains a misleading impression in that respect.
Q: Which you knew to be misleading at the time you made it?
A: Of course.
Q: So it contains a lie?
A: It is a misleading impression, it does not contain a lie, I don't think.
Q: What is the difference between a misleading impression and a lie?
A: You are as good at English as I am.
Q: I am just trying to understand.
A: A lie is a straight untruth.
Q: What is a misleading impression - a sort of bent untruth?
A: As one person said, it is perhaps being economical with the truth.
Rather than being deliberately misleading, it would seem a lot wiser for politicians and senior bureaucrats to attempt to be truthful in the first place.
Years ago, during South Africa's apartheid regime, while travelling in Italy I met a South African couple.
They told me Italy was one of the few places where South Africans were welcome in those days because of the disgust being generated world-wide by their government's despicable policies.
South African Army engineers had been sent to Italy at the end of World War II to repair bomb damage to roads, bridges and buildings. This won them the gratitude of the people.
I do hope that if the opposition of Dutton and his ilk to the Voice succeeds, it does not result in Australia becoming regarded as a leper colony as apartheid South Africa was.
Albo tucking into a frothy at the tennis while The Alice is inflamed is hardly a case of fiddling while Rome burns.
