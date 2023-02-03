If you missed your chance to put 'save the planet' on your New Year's resolution list, make World Wildlife Day on March 3 your starting point.
While it's possible to feel powerless in the face of losing Aussie icons like the koala to the smallest of frogs, Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish says fear not - you have the power for change in your own hands.
The World Wildlife Day theme in 2023 is 'partnerships for wildlife conservation', and Landcare Australia is proud to shine a light on their key partnerships, their future focus and to spur individuals to get involved.
Partnerships enable Landcare to tackle the more ambitious, larger-scale and highly-technical projects, Dr Norrish said, like the WildSeek Project.
This sees Landcare partner with WIRES and Queensland University of Technology to understand koala populations along the east coast of Australia.
The project is establishing five Community Hubs to build a national conservation AI network and rescue responses across NSW, Queensland and Victoria.
"It's aimed at getting a better understanding of the population dynamics of koalas in those locations," Dr Norrish said.
While the project's initial focus is on koalas, Dr Norrish said it has the potential include multiple species including kangaroos, wallabies, and wombats.
Landcare has also buddied up with Country Road and the cotton industry to deliver The Biodiversity Project, supporting the regeneration of Australian farmlands.
Environmental preservation and cotton farming may seem like juxtaposing pursuits, yet Dr Norrish said the desire from farmers to help build sustainable ecosystems was "overwhelming".
"We're really, really proud of the work that we've been doing with Country Road in the northwest of NSW, focusing on improving biodiverse habitats," Dr Norrish said.
"And while it's about typical habitat restoration, this project works with cotton growing families and a lot of different companies to ensure there is a strong sustainable base to their supply chain."
The project so far has seen work well and truly underway at four different locations, with four different farming families in the Namoi Valley.
It's a long-term project which will not only increase the habitat for native species, but will reduce erosion and improve water quality along riparian areas as well.
One future-focus for Landcare will be building and strengthening partnerships with Australia's First Nation's peoples.
"We want to work far more closely with First Nation peoples to introduce and integrate a First Nations perspective on the work that we do, and ensure that perspective and cultural knowledge is respected," Dr Norrish said.
"This collaboration will help derive much better land management outcomes, and that's a really important area we are actively working towards."
By joining a local Landcare group, people can not only form connections in the community with like-minded individuals, but make tangible impacts to the survival of our environment.
Landcare has been around for over 30 years, and there are thousands of active groups working on projects big and small.
Dr Norrish put the call out for people to become the person they wish to celebrate. Head to www.landcareaustralia.org.au to get involved.
