Times Past: February 5, 1963

On this day in 1963, The Canberra Times reported that the new pavilion at Manuka Oval would be named after Australian cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman.
The renovations were completed just in time for the annual Prime Minister's XI cricket match.
The minister for the Interior, Mr Freeth, said that the prime minister Mr Menzies would unveil a plaque and officially name the pavilion at a short ceremony in the presence of Sir Donald Bradman before the match.
Sir Donald had agreed to come out of retirement to captain the match that would be the first since the new renovations and improvements had been completed.
The pavilion itself consisted of four dressing rooms, a large hall and concrete tiered seating.
Some other additions to the grounds to be included was a television tower for a cameraman to see directly along the wicket.
The wooden seating on the north side of the oval would be replaced with concrete seating and the seating on the south side would be covered.
The ground could seat a total capacity of 15,000 people. With the new renovations to the infrastructure, the pitch itself had an upgrade with of-the-time revolutionary underground heating to ensure the wickets would be in top condition for the opening of the next season.
