Times Past: February 5, 1963

By Jess Hollingsworth
February 5 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on February 5, 1963.

On this day in 1963, The Canberra Times reported that the new pavilion at Manuka Oval would be named after Australian cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman.

