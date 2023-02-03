Lo Pilato Bros has some big changes after 60 years in business Advertising Feature

Lo Pilato Bros, established in 1959, has served the Canberra community for over 60 years. Pictures supplied

After over 60 years of service to the Canberra public, Lo Pilato Bros - a landscape materials and earthworks supplier has made the difficult decision to cease trading at their retail centre.

In light of this they are reflecting on their humble beginnings and looking at what the business was able to achieve over the years.

Robert, speaking on behalf of Lo Pilato Bros, said the company was established in 1959 in Canberra by brothers Mario and Felix Lo Pilato, who were later joined by brother Robert, and cousin Remo Lo Pilato.

"Mario, Felix, Robert and Remo were in their late teens when they started Lo Pilato Bros. At the time, Canberra's population was around 3000 people. They left their home, a small village in Italy - Mirabella Eclano, Avellino to start a new life in Australia," he said. "They started with one truck working for civil company - Civil & Civic, and slowly expanded their fleet, to do work for the quarries and interstate haulage work Australia wide."



In the '60s and onwards, there was a massive growth opportunity in the Canberra region for development and infrastructure, so Lo Pilato Bros decided to focus on its partnerships with commercial, civil and retail clients to expand its activities of supplying landscape materials while also commencing large earthworks and excavations.



Lo Pilato Bros built its fleet of trucks and heavy machinery becoming one of the large scale landscape suppliers in Canberra and surrounds, with a retail centre in Hume.



Lo Pilato Bros had established its own quarries, based on a key turn point when they were asked to supply over 85,000 cubic metres of specialised materials for the rooftop and tree planting for the new Parliament House in the early 1980s. They also supplied materials for major projects with Australian National Botanical Gardens, Floriade and Canberra airport and has been a major supplier of materials for the ACT Government, Evoenergy and Icon Water.



"In 1998, Mario passed away, and Felix, Robert and Remo focused on propelling the business through further expansion and also diversified its activities by undertaking construction works. Robert was responsible for the office and landscape activities, Remo for earthworks and Felix for the office books and farm portfolio."

Over the years Lo Pilato Bros has teamed up with a number of developers, commercial and civil project partners in Canberra and was honoured to support the community with contributions to the Hellenic Club of Canberra (Woden), Ricky Stuart House, Koomari, Rotary Australia, Tigers Football Club and the Italian Club and Cultural Centre.



"In the last 60 years Lo Pilato Bros has enjoyed a wonderful relationship with its partners and the ACT community, and felt privileged to contribute to the development and growth of Canberra," Robert said.



"Lo Pilato Bros wishes to thank our team for assisting us to serve the Canberra region, especially those who had been with us for many years and were part of the Lo Pilato family. We also appreciate the loyalty of our clients and customers."

