The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

National Cabinet to report back on a National Gun Register by mid-year

MS
By Michelle Slater
Updated February 3 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Cabinet is working on a National Firearms Register after the Queensland police murders. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Anthony Albanese is working with the states and territories to clamp down on far-right extremism and sovereign citizens, in the wake of the Wieambilla police murders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.