Anthony Albanese is working with the states and territories to clamp down on far-right extremism and sovereign citizens, in the wake of the Wieambilla police murders.
The Prime Minister was addressing the media after a National Cabinet meeting with state premiers and chief ministers.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had been supporting a National Gun Register after two police officers and one civilian were murdered on a rural property in December.
Mr Albanese said the states and territories would report back on rolling out a National Firearms Register by mid-year.
"I attended, of course, the funeral service of the victims who were murdered. It was one of the most moving things that I've done in in my life," Mr Albanese said.
"The catastrophic, premeditated, calculated murder that occurred there on the basis of a warped ideology, then it requires us to do what we can to keep the citizens well represented safe.
"But we know that the threat is real and tragically we've seen the consequences of it."
ASIO director general Mike Burgess had given National Cabinet a national security briefing about the rise of right wing extremism, particularly around the sovereign citizen movement.
It comes as Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil will be looking to overhaul Australia's counter-terror laws to handle extremism and neo-nazism.
This week, in a separate incident, an East Tamworth man Wade John Homewood was sentenced to jail for terrorism offences and stockpiling ammunition.
Specialist counter-terrorism police monitored the man's online activity and last year raided the home where he lived with his parents where they found more than 8000 rounds of ammunition in his bedroom.
Mr Albanese said he was "always cautious" to speak publicly about Ms O'Neil's work on national security issues.
But he stressed that work was "certainly underway, and it's substantial".
"It's quite clear that we need to do better in cooperation between jurisdictions when it comes to firearms. That was part of the issue that's been identified in Queensland," Mr Albanese said.
"And it's agreed that that would be a necessary measure."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
