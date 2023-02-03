Prospective home buyers are increasingly deserting the property market amid concerns mortgage interest rates are set to climb higher.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show the value of new home loans fell 4.2 per cent in December to be almost 30 per cent lower than a year earlier.
Canberra homebuyers were at the forefront of the trend. Lending in the ACT for owner-occupiers plummeted 13.8 per cent.
Nationally, lending was down for all types of housing, with loans for first home buyers and the construction of new homes particularly weak.
The decline in borrowing suggests house prices, which have so far dropped more than 8 per cent from their peak last May, have further to fall.
ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell expects houses to lose more than 10 per cent of their value during this year, though increased migration will limit the extent of decline in home prices as well as borrowing.
The one sector of the mortgage market holding up is refinancing, as existing borrowers hunt for a better deal.
Commonwealth Bank economist Stephen Wu said refinancing activity remained elevated in December and was worth $19.1 billion, more than double the average of $9 billion in 2019.
Though the housing industry has a large backlog of work that is expected to keep builders busy well into 2024, the results indicate the sector is headed for leaner times.
Both ANZ and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) economists are tipping the Reserve Bank of Australia Board will hike interest rates at next Tuesday's meeting.
ANZ economists think a 0.25 of a percentage point increase is the most likely, though ABS figures showing inflation jumped to 7.8 per cent in the December quarter might have the central bank consider a larger 0.5 of a percentage point increase.
CBA's Head of Australian Economics Gareth Aird said he expected the RBA to raise rates to 3.35 per cent next week.
"The RBA maintained a hiking bias in December and with inflation still strong we expect them to deliver on this at their February Board meeting," Mr Aird said.
He said the fact that so many borrowers have been on fixed rate mortgages that are due to switch to a much higher variable this year will make the central bank wary about pushing rates much higher.
"Taking the cash rate further into restrictive territory by the RBA could prove recessionary and counterproductive," Mr Aird said, and raised the prospect that as growth slows and inflation eases, there is a possibility of interest rate cuts by the end of year.
Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times
