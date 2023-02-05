The Canberra Times
Why not have a portmanteau referendum on the big issues?

By Letters to the Editor
February 6 2023 - 5:30am
A referendum on modernising the constitution would address Indigenous recognition, the head of state and possibly even the date of Australia Day. Picture Elesa Kurtz.

Celebrating Australia Day on an arbitrary date convenient for a public holiday is an indefensible political target.

