Why not have a portmanteau referendum on the big issues?

Celebrating Australia Day on an arbitrary date convenient for a public holiday is an indefensible political target.
Paul Keating railed against the Senate, "unrepresentative swill", despite an election process arguably more representative of voters than the House of Representatives.
He could not change that. However he, and successive governments, were able to subsume an apolitical public sector to political will (to serve the government not the public).
Examples? Children overboard, robodebt, repeated rorts (theft of tax payer money to buy votes and favours), and ATSIC disbanded. The truth behind the abuse and political spin was known within the public service. However, with the APS effectively muzzled, voices are silenced or ignored and truth is political spin.
Democracy fails when truth is hidden from voters. Our constitution cannot protect our democracy. Piecemeal change in single-issue referendums is "shuffling the deck chairs".
A referendum on a modernised constitution could facilitate a better Australia.
Many changes are needed. These could include Indigenous recognition; a republic; codified separation between the judiciary, the executive and the legislature; an apolitical (i.e. selected not elected) "Administrator-General" (with existing constitutional roles and as chair of a board overseeing the public sector; a position on that board position for an Indigenous representative (ensuring a voice in public sector policies as well as all advice to Parliament); a public sector organisation supporting Indigenous issues and basic human rights for citizens.
It would be a referendum to implement a constitution for a modern democracy we could all support.
Australian money is not a plaything of the Reserve Bank. Its directors must ensure the five dollar note retains the portrait of the reigning monarch.
While the fiver already honours our Indigenous people by depicting the boomerang-shaped curves of Parliament House, additional Aboriginal motifs would be appropriate.
Removing the sovereign would mean the note no longer illustrated section one of the Constitution, which says the legislative power of the Commonwealth resides in Federal Parliament consisting of the monarch, a Senate, and a House of Representatives.
Directors, please see the micro-printing which quotes the Constitution exactly on the five dollar note.
And kindly restore the Commonwealth Coat of Arms shadow image, and Federation Star security feature, which graced each bank note until the recent dumbing-down of the designs.
Curriculum writers and students, who must unlearn their lessons, are becoming increasingly frustrated by this debasing of the currency.
On a day when public opinion about the life and times of George Pell was perhaps the more divisive of topics among Australians, Tony Abbott chose to make an inane comparison between the late Cardinal and Jesus Christ.
Abbott's insensitive declaration that Cardinal Pell was a victim of modern-day crucifixion, and that he was worthy of sainthood was not only stupid; it added fresh pain to the ongoing misery of clergy abuse victims.
Yes, Rod Matthews (Letters February 2), we are adding a fresh layer of meaning when we talk of First Nations peoples.
Mary Gilmore (Old Days, Old Ways) wrote of her 1870s childhood with Aboriginal people near Wagga Wagga.
She described how a bright young lad would be lent to another tribe so he could become bilingual. He would return for initiation into his own tribe. Communication was important.
Mrs Gilmore said if something momentous happened on the west coast the news would travel swiftly across the land.
There were the great gatherings such as beside the fish traps of Brewarrina or when the Bogong moths gathered in the south.
The alternative words suggested, "families, clans and tribes" are too small and lack necessary respect.
Our lexicon contains thousands of words whose meanings have evolved. My mother could never have countenanced a "mobile" as a noun.
The good work the ACT Liberals have done in exposing the weaknesses of the Barr-Rattenbury government in relation to health, housing, planning and transport could be undone if they oppose the Voice.
Given the nature of the Canberra electorate the ACT Liberals need to adopt more socially progressive policies. If not they will condemn Canberrans to another four years of mediocre government.- Mike Quirk, Garran
As Gough Whitlam said "certainly, the impotent are pure".
Christopher Smith (Letters, February 1) tells us that reconciliation is a two-way street.
He draws a somewhat long bow by suggesting that the actions of a few traditional owners protesting the development of a couple of gas fields in some way implies First Nations people are not fair dinkum about reconciliation and are jeopardising the success of the Voice referendum.
I wonder if Mr Smith has bothered to read the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
There is nothing threatening or sinister in the statement.
It calls for a process of agreement-making between governments and First Nations, truth-telling about the history of First Nations and white settlement and the establishment of a First Nations Voice enshrined in the constitution.
It concludes with an invitation to the non-Indigenous to walk with the First Nations in a movement of the Australian people for a better future.
There are any number of critics of the Voice out there, desperate to deny First Nations people their right to have a say in matters that affect their destiny.
I wonder if they would just as critical if it was the genocide of their people, the theft of their land, the erasure of their culture and way of life, the loss of their wealth, their basic human rights and their children?
That's the issue here.
Chris Ryan (Letters, January 31) explains that low levels of health servicing, sub-standard housing and the inadequate provision of education are key contributors to the social unrest being witnessed in cities such as Darwin, Alice Spings, Katherine and Geraldton.
How is a Voice in our constitution going to make a difference to any of these factors? Successive governments at local, state and federal levels have spent billions to little avail.
I would expect that each of these government entities are already serviced by Indigenous advisory and consultative bodies or councils. So why haven't these worked?
I mean, we are only talking about helping just over three per cent of the total population and we still haven't got it right.
The cynic in me sees the Voice as yet another layer of bureaucracy in yet another advisory body and yet the same results in yet another decade.
The observation that Clive Palmer's Mineralogy company "invested" almost $117 million in his United Australia Party for a return of just one Senate seat ("$117 for one seat: Palmers' record election spend", February 2 p5) should serve as a lesson for the erratic billionaire.
Mountains of money and glaring yellow and black full-page advertisements are not adequate substitutes for attractive and constructive policies, and personable, knowledgeable candidates who radiate capability.
Ian Jannaway (Letters, January 25) says that our past involvement in foreign conflicts "does not end well".
Having studied the history of World War II for 30 years I heartily disagree; at least for that conflict.
And as to China's invading us, how would she protect her extended Pacific flank against US military intervention while fending off Japan?
Jannaway's idea is improbable and not time bound; and we live in the here and now.
Of course the Pacific situation should be in our thoughts and actions, but that program is just a minor charge onto Australia's coffers.
We face Putin's criminal war in the Ukraine which affects the peace of the world; and we are part of that world. Europe and America will send president Zelenskyy more aid including much-needed modern tanks.
We must also do what we can to help him to drive the Russian forces out of Ukraine.
In a democracy how can someone lose their job for suggesting a premier was swayed in decision making by his religious beliefs not facts?
As Alan Tudge refuses to accept responsibility for the robodebt fraud perpetrated while he was the responsible minister a debt notice should be issued for the entirety of his salary while a minister.
Kym MacMillan (Letters, February 1), all of the surveys done last week on Australia Day were questionable on the grounds of small numbers of responses and the use of shonky maths to confirm woke opinions. I just hope people were not sucked in.
The costs of cramming and jamming, otherwise known as ACT planning, just keep mounting ("Pedal power ACT has condemned plans by Hellenic Club in Woden to move a $1 million bikeway", canberratimes.com.au February 1).
Geoff Rushmer (Letters, December 31) your hypothetical Tupperware container storing radioactive material wouldn't have had a lid, it would have a "seal".
I've been trying to imagine Curtin, Chifley, Menzies, Whitlam, Fraser, Hawke or Keating implementing a budget balancing exercise by demonising and terrorising the poor. I also can't imagine that if they knew a scheme was incorrect, illegal and causing suicides they would smear the victims to correct the "problem". What has happened to Australia?
The death of Will Steffen is a great loss. He worked tirelessly to inform the government and the public of the effects of climate change.
The YWCA say their research on young women aged 16-34 showed those returning home during the pandemic suffered greater impacts during the COVID crisis. All young students and workers of both sexes suffered in exactly the same way. Couldn't their research have included young men?
While you report David Pocock spent close to $1.8 million to blast Zed Selelja out of Federal Parliament I submit it was a dissatisfied electorate that removed Zed. If voters had been satisfied with Zed's performance no amount of money would have unseated him.
The best way to ensure we aren't threatened by Russia and China is to make sure they don't feel threatened by the West.
If there is a petition by two Liberal MLAs against drug law reform (Letters, February 2) in the ACT I can't wait to sign it.
