The Bungendore Multicultural Festival is on Sunday from 10am to 4pm, a chance to stop and enjoy the town, rather than drive through it to the coast.
The free event will include food, drink, music and dance to celebrate Bungendore's diverse community.
Performing acts include Pipes and Drums, Chinese Lion Dance, Belly Dance, Colombian Dance and African Zumba. Food for sale includes gelato, Thai cuisine, Hong Kong waffles, Filipino food, bubble tea and more.
It's all at the Mick Sherd Oval off Gibraltar Street, next to the town's playground.
