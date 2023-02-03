The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bungendore Multicultural Festival is on Sunday

February 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bungendore Multicultural Festival is on Sunday

The Bungendore Multicultural Festival is on Sunday from 10am to 4pm, a chance to stop and enjoy the town, rather than drive through it to the coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.