The reality of war in small towns

This is a fair-minded and wise book that offers important correctives to what now may be the settled account of the Great War in Australia. Excited recruits dashing off to war, excited communities farewelling them, jaded, dispirited men, survivors, returning home to hardship and difficulty. Financial, domestic and medical problems abound in this story. Ian Hodges sees more.
The story of rural Australia at war has been somewhat neglected. Generalist historians have genuflected to official historian Charles Bean's reverence for the importance, centrality, of the Aussie bushman in creating the mood and spirit of the AIF. Then there was a change. The overwhelming majority of the AIF, it was discovered, were urban workers, many of them unionists. The brash bush soldier was largely a myth.
Hodges is alert to this change for, in writing about Wagga Wagga, he also recognises that most of those who enlisted from that splendid and beautiful Riverina town were also urban dwellers, working city-like jobs. There were, of course, numbers of rural workers among those enlisting but the majority were from the town. Readers will learn much from this book.
There is also humour. Many readers will have read accounts of the celebrations when the news of the Armistice, late in the evening of 11 November 1918, reached the cities, towns and villages of Australia. We read of pandemonium, joyous celebrations, sore heads, endless processions and wild cheering throughout the night.
Hodges, instead, tells his readers of farce. There were two town bands in Wagga Wagga during the years of the Great War, without much love lost between either of them.
News of the peace brought these rivalries to a head. One band led marchers off one way, the other band went off in an entirely different direction. The mayor thought he was leading a united procession. When he stopped and looked back he found few had followed him. He was beyond anger.
He Belonged to Wagga is in two parts. The first is a fairly conventional account to the years of the war. Surprise and excitement when the outbreak of war was announced, enthusiasm to enlist in the early days, the growing realisation of the appalling cost of war, the bitter divisiveness of the conscription debates, the relief that it was all over.
In this section of his book, Hodges is at his best in writing of the awful and unremitting work of trying to entice men to enlist once the first bloom had faded. The Anglican leader, Canon Pike, was indefatigable in this work, speaking at every recruiting rally.
Readers may be disappointed that in this book there is no mention of the Catholic response to the war, to recruiting, to conscription at all. Apparently in Wagga Wagga Catholics did not exist. They were not able to offer an alternative to Canon Pike's enthusiasm. Which readers may doubt.
In the second half of the book there is a big clear change of gear. Now readers turn to a fine and gripping account of the role of the returned men in an Australian mid-sized rural city. It is optimistic in a way readers may find surprising.
Of course there were clashes, arguments, disagreements. One mayor, in particular, seems to have taken a mighty dislike to returned men. His jaundiced view of soldiers was coloured by the drunkenness and rank misbehaviour of the "Kangaroos" marching from Wagga Wagga to Sydney to enlist in 1915.
The city council squabbled with returned men on how commemoration might be achieved in the city. The former diggers wanted a memorial hall where they might meet on their own terms. The council wanted a major commemorative arch or memorial. The argument went on and on. Wagga Wagga must have been one of the last places in settled Australia to bring this matter to conclusion.
In contrast, the small Victorian town of Merino, near Hamilton, in the west, invited the Victorian governor, Sir Arthur Stanley, to unveil their substantial war obelisk, with names, on 28 December 1918. Wagga Wagga was nearly two decades behind.
These squabbles aside, Wagga Wagga managed pretty well. Soldier settlers were settled. Some struggled, forced to walk off their land. Many succeeded, who knew? Some struggled to find work, many battled mental and physical disabilities.
Many others, though, made happy marriages, raised swags of kids, coped with everything life threw at them, responded with courage to the Great Depression and settled into a contented old age, the war an episode only of a variegated life. Hodges here is balanced, convincing and upbeat.
So the question emerges. Was it Wagga Wagga that made the difference? Ian Hodges is confident in the answer. He discovers a prosperous, harmonious (the local Masonic Lodge was the Harmony Lodge) confident society, tolerant and kindly. Hodges writes of a "complex and more interesting reality" than the standard account.
Beautifully produced, easy to read, this is a book to savour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.