He belonged to Wagga by Ian Hodges review - A complex and interesting take on the effects of war on a small town

By Michael McKernan
February 11 2023 - 12:00am
The reality of war in small towns
  • He Belonged to Wagga: the Great War, the AIF and returned soldiers in an Australian country town, by Ian Hodges. Australian Scholarly Publishing, $44.

This is a fair-minded and wise book that offers important correctives to what now may be the settled account of the Great War in Australia. Excited recruits dashing off to war, excited communities farewelling them, jaded, dispirited men, survivors, returning home to hardship and difficulty. Financial, domestic and medical problems abound in this story. Ian Hodges sees more.

