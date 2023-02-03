Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend says she was "unable to stomach food for months" after the tennis ace pushed her to the ground in Canberra's south and left her feeling traumatised.
The 27-year-old sports star faced a packed ACT Magistrates Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to a common assault charge after abandoning an attempt to have it dismissed on mental health grounds.
Kyrgios, who hobbled into court on crutches after undergoing surgery on a knee injury that forced him out of last month's Australian Open, answered "yes" when magistrate Beth Campbell asked if he admitted assaulting Chiarra Passari in January 2021.
Prior to Kyrgios pleading guilty, prosecutor Elizabeth Wren told the court last year's beaten Wimbledon men's singles finalist had a "loud verbal argument" with the victim outside her Kingston apartment.
On Friday, Kyrgios pleaded guilty and asked, through lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith, for the charge to be dismissed without a conviction.
Magistrate Beth Campbell, who described Kyrgios as a young man who "reacted poorly in the heat of the moment" after his unsuccessful attempts to leave the area caused him frustration, agreed to do so.
