The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Chiarra Passari

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend says she was "unable to stomach food for months" after the tennis ace pushed her to the ground in Canberra's south and left her feeling traumatised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.