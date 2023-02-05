The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

To fix Canberra's falling house prices the ACT government has to consider more than just supply

By Dan Carton
February 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is a constant and logical argument that the solution is more housing supply. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Core Logic have just released their latest results which as expected showed further declines in housing prices across the country including Canberra. Rising interest rates have seen Canberra's combined dwelling prices down 7.6 per cent since the peak in June 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.