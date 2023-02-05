Of course the interplay between home ownership markets and housing rental markets on the margin is not as simple as individuals and families shift from renting to owning and vice versa. Households change and shift all the time for a wide variety of reasons. For example, people couch surfing through to young adults partnering up and moving out of their respective family homes or single rental. The last census results also showed the proportion of single person households has increased again further compounding the demand supply imbalance. On the margin, household formation changes have a material impact on the available supply of housing.