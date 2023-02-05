"Innovator" is a word I've thought about a lot since I was awarded the Prize for New Innovators in the 2022 Prime Minister's Prizes for Science for my work developing and commercialising unique seizure forecasting technology.
Transforming my scientific discoveries of epileptic seizure cycles into a commercially viable product was an intense, but valuable journey that required planning, curiosity and determination.
These discoveries were not without their trials and tribulations. As a young research assistant presenting my findings on circadian patterns of epileptic brain activity, a highly distinguished professor once informed me that my data was "wrong". I was mortified.
At the time, most data on circadian rhythms in epilepsy largely relied on shorter-term recordings taken from people recovering in hospital from brain surgery. This data was then used as a leading source of truth for epilepsy treatment.
My data, however, were recorded from another innovation - a completely new brain implant device that continually recorded brain activity across years - the NeuroVista device (part of a Phase 1 clinical trial in Australia from 2010-12).
I knew my results weren't wrong, but they were unexpected. They flew in the face of the current evidence about the time of day epileptic activity tends to happen, and they revealed a new perspective of epilepsy recovery and treatment.
More than 250,000 Australians live with epilepsy, and it is mostly misunderstood. With the support from the data collected through the NeuroVista device, I discovered seizures do not occur randomly, but over long-term cycles that are unique to the individual, ranging from cycles repeating over several days to several months.
More than ever, people need to have control over their most valuable assets - their health and their time.
I wanted to take this information and bridge my interests across medicine and biology, problem-solving with technology and mathematics to help give this people this control.
Leading collaborative research efforts between teams at Seer Medical and the University of Melbourne, we developed techniques to track seizure cycles using data recorded in a mobile app, and with a Fitbit smartwatch, using signals like heart rate. Tracking multi-day seizure cycles became the foundation of the recent launch of Seer Medical's app to forecast seizure risk.
Seer Medical is now Australia's largest provider of epilepsy diagnostics, creating new clinical care pathways for the diagnosis and management for Australians impacted by epilepsy.
Innovation breeds innovation. The NeuroVista device collected data that generated a phenomenal volume of new ideas, results, and technology, on a global scale. It led to the discoveries I made, and its limited data-streaming capabilities were the first spark of an idea for Seer. Now, innovations from other fields (wireless connectivity and cloud computing) have been translated into Seer's integrated cloud-based platform, which underpins the mobile and wearable app data streaming used to deliver personalised seizure risk forecasts.
That is why it is so deeply valuable that we continue to recognise scientific innovation alongside scientific endeavours through programs like the Prime Minister's Prizes for Science.
I have never been more honoured than to be recognised among the 2022 Prime Minister's Prizes for Science recipients. Every one of us embodied not only technical mastery of their field and unwavering dedication, but also innovation and humility. These are qualities we must continue to acknowledge and strive for to face the many global challenges ahead.
Personally, this recognition has been a cornerstone of my career, giving me the opportunity to build new collaborations. It has also encouraged me to always remain curious and diligent on my path to understanding epilepsy and the human brain.
We should all remember to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of teachers, scientists, and innovators, particularly those in STEM fields, who are discovering new and exciting ways to engage the next generation.
You can do this by nominating them in the Prime Minister's Prizes for Science, which are open until 5pm (AEDT) Thursday, February 9.
