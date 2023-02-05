The Canberra Times
Opinion

Phillipa Karoly | What it means to be an innovator

By Phillipa Karoly
February 6 2023 - 5:30am
More than ever, people need to have control over their most valuable assets - their health and their time. Picture Getty Images

"Innovator" is a word I've thought about a lot since I was awarded the Prize for New Innovators in the 2022 Prime Minister's Prizes for Science for my work developing and commercialising unique seizure forecasting technology.

