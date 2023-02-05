Times Past: February 6. 1984

The Canberra Times reported on a surprising drop-in visitor at Garran shopping centre on this day in 1984.
On a Sunday morning, the former United States president Jimmy Carter, his wife Rosalynn and his entourage stopped to have lunch at the local Chinese restaurant with a fleet of limousines waiting for him outside. There was a connection because the owner of the Mascot Chinese restaurant in Garran, Shihkwei Huang, who used to work as a chef in America, was sent over to the US embassy in Canberra where he worked for 18 years up until 1981.
Mr Hunag had opened up his restaurant specially for the lunch for the party, which also included former US ambassador to Australia, Philip Alston.
Mr Carter said Mr Huang was a favourite among the ambassadors.
Mr Carter's brief visit to Canberra took in the residence of the present US ambassador Robert Nesen and also a trip out to Lanyon before the stop at the lunch at 12:30pm. When the lunch finished at 2pm, the former president was greeted by a small crowd of people wishing to get autographs and also some of the locals in the area that had stopped to see who all the excitement was about.
The former president also spoke to media representatives for about 10 minutes where he was asked for comment on President Reagan's current time in office.
Mr Carter said the president was "very persuasive in his policies and a formidable opponent" and that "It would be a very big mistake to underestimate President Reagan", before being gently led away by Mrs Carter to the waiting cars.
In total, Mr Carter's visit would last a week with visits to the other east coast cities of Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane where he expressed his enthusiasm for catching a Marlin off the Queensland coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.