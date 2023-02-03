The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

'I have milked the contracts dry': Matt Giteau retires as attention turns to Gungahlin Eagles

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Giteau has returned to Gungahlin. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Matt Giteau reckons he has milked professional rugby for everything it is worth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.