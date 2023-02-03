Matt Giteau reckons he has milked professional rugby for everything it is worth.
After more than two decades, 103 Tests for the Wallabies, Super Rugby titles with the ACT Brumbies, and stints from Perth to France to Japan and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Giteau is hanging up the boots.
Professionally, at least.
Whether he laces them up again might depend on how good of a negotiator Lachlan McCaffrey proves to be.
Giteau has announced his retirement from professional rugby after a glittering 22-year career, which comes as no surprise to those in ACT rugby circles given the former Test playmaker has already returned to the Gungahlin Eagles' ranks.
The 40-year-old helped the Eagles to the John I Dent Cup grand final in 2020 and now returns to the club as high performance and skills coach, working alongside former Brumby McCaffrey after he joined Gungahlin as head coach.
"Half my life spent playing this great game professionally and traveling the world getting to do it," Giteau wrote on social media to announce his retirement.
"Forever grateful to all my many coaches, staff members, referees and touch judges along the way. And of course a big thank you to my many teammates that helped me play and grow as a player and a person. So many great friendships made [and] some unbelievable memories created along the way.
"Special mention to my wife and kids who sacrifice so much for me to prepare and play for so long. Moving countries, schools, and away from friends so that I could continue to play [and] chase my dreams.
"Huge thanks to my parents also, who have travelled the world to support me and the sacrifices they made for me to actually make a career out of this sport. Also my brothers [and] sister who rode the ups and downs of my career as much as anyone.
"It's been such an amazing experience [and] one that I will miss but I have milked this game and the contracts dry."
Former Wallaby Drew Mitchell mused the timing of Giteau's retirement coincides with the appointment of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach, raising the prospect of the Canberra product joining Australia's ranks as attack coach ahead of the World Cup.
For now though, Giteau has earned a breather - at least outside of a few nights a week at Nicholls Enclosed Oval.
Former Wallaby David Pocock took to social media to give an indication of just how durable Giteau was throughout a glittering career that sees him retire as one of Australia's most-capped players in history.
"Magician on the field and awesome teammate, husband and father off the field," Pocock said.
"One of the greats. Loved watching you play for the Wallabies while I was at school, then getting to play alongside you [and] then watching you from the couch still carving up after I'd retired."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
