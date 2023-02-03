The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

National Capital Authority chief executive Sally Barnes reappointed for three years

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Capital Authority CEO Sally Barnes. Picture by Keegan Carroll

National Capital Authority chief executive Sally Barnes has been reappointed for another three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.