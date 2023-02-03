National Capital Authority chief executive Sally Barnes has been reappointed for another three years.
Ms Barnes has led the agency responsible for planning and promoting national land in Canberra for the past five years.
Announcing her reappointment, federal Territories Minister Kristy McBain highlighted Ms Barnes' "passion and commitment" to projects to improve the national capital.
"In her tenure, Ms Barnes has led the National Capital Authority to deliver on a number of reforms and projects, including the Lake Burley Griffin Wall Renewal Program, upgrades to the Merchant Navy War Memorial, and renewing High Mast Lighting along Parkes Way, Commonwealth Avenue and King's Avenue," she said in her statement.
"The role is one of national significance, helping maintain and develop Canberra as a national capital of which all Australians can be proud."
READ MORE:
Ms Barnes has previously held roles with Parks Australia and as Chief Executive Officer of the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage.
"Ms Barnes has the background, passion and commitment to continue to deliver on important projects and help nurture Canberra's future," Ms McBain said.
Ms Barnes will be reappointed as of February 11, 2023.
She will join the Chair and three members of the NCA board, all of whom are appointed by the Governor-General on advice from the Australian government.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.