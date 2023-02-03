Dr Schmidt is a quiet revolutionary

It's not everyday a Nobel laureate who has helped reshape humanity's understanding of the known universe transitions into the often fraught, and politically charged, field of university administration.
That is why when, on June 24, 2015, it was announced Professor Brian Schmidt would replace Ian Young to become the 12th vice chancellor of the Australian National University, it was headline news.
When breaking that news, the then-ANU chancellor Gareth Evans said: "Brian Schmidt is superbly placed to deliver on the ambition of ANU founders - to permanently secure our position among the great universities of the world, and as a crucial contributor to the nation."
Today, after almost eight years at the helm, nobody can question the enthusiasm, and capacity for sheer hard work he applied towards those ambitious goals.
That is why Professor Schmidt's announcement this week he would be stepping down in December was also front page news.
He has had, as Australian Academy of Science president Professor Chennupati Jagadish said, a remarkable career to date: "Rarely [do] Nobel laureates choose to become vice chancellors."
During his time as a researcher, Professor Schmidt was devastated when the 2003 Canberra bushfires destroyed the Mount Stromlo Observatory.
As vice-chancellor he had to confront the issue of sexual harassment and assault at the ANU, a succession of funding cuts which led to significant job losses, the impact of COVID-19 on an institution catering to large numbers of foreign students, and a ferocious hail storm that did serious damage to university infrastructure.
It has not been an easy ride.
Professor Schmidt, originally from Montana in America's mid-west, arrived in Australia in the mid-1990s with his wife Jenny.
He had accepted a position at Canberra's Mount Stromlo Observatory where he collaborated with Adam Riess on research on the expansion of the universe.
They discovered the rate of expansion was accelerating, not slowing down as predicted by the modelling then in vogue. Their findings coincided with those of Saul Perlmutter, the head of the Supernova Cosmology Project.
The three scientists were jointly awarded the 2011 Nobel Prize for Physics as a consequence.
Professor Schmidt, who had established a small winery with his wife at Sutton, later quipped that having a Nobel Prize made it easier to sell your wine.
He has, over the course of his tenure, been a frequent and knowledgeable commentator and advocate on the issue of university funding.
"ANU has more domestic undergraduates than we've ever had in our history and we're getting 15 per cent less funding for the programs we run for them than we had a few years ago," he said this week.
"We need to create a system that is fair on our students and gives them lots of options".
While, as Jane Austen might say, "this is a truth universally acknowledged", only time will tell if the Albanese government steps away from the LNP's apparent belief that universities, like art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, represent an expense to be minimised rather than a nation building capability that should be nurtured.
The professor, an advocate for all levels of education, who donated $100,000 of his Nobel Prize money to a program to assist science teachers, would be the first to welcome such a dramatic shift in policy by Dr Chalmers when he hands down his third budget in May.
