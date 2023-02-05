If a tree falls in the woods, does it make a sound if no one is around to hear it?
Or, to put it in a modern context, if a woman is murdered in an alleged act of domestic violence in Canberra but no one is ever arrested and charged, will the public ever be informed?
Last week's story from the courts that a man had been charged for the murder of his partner, Tiffany Spence, after she was allegedly beaten to death in their Reid apartment was horrific enough.
But in fact, the murder had occurred several months previously, on September 9, when paramedics were called to the apartment and were unable to save Ms Spence from the injuries to "a great proportion of her body".
This death was not reported to the public at the time, not even, at the very least, as a suspicious death.
Instead, the police took five months to make an arrest, after a "complex" investigation that had been focused on identifying Ms Spence's cause of death.
It was only then, when the suspect was before the court, that the public was informed - five months after the fact.
The length of time between murder and arrest is not something we can question, without any understanding of police methods and processes.
But it is a concern that police did not see fit to report what must have been, even in the simplest terms, a suspicious death in the Canberra suburbs.
ACT police are well known for keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to major and ongoing criminal investigations, sometimes to a point that goes well beyond credibility when the public interest is considered.
The prevailing ethos seems to be that the public will only be informed on an ongoing investigation if and when it can be of assistance, and not a moment earlier.
But surely as a publicly funded body acting in the interests of public safety, the police have a vested interest in keeping the public as informed as possible?
Important police work in Canberra remains a mystery of its own making, but for what purpose and to what end?
This doesn't appear to be a live issue in other jurisdictions, at least not in NSW, where, as recently as January 16, a press release was issued stating that the body of a woman had been found in a Penrith unit.
The circumstances of the discovery were outlined and no cause of death could be revealed, but police did urge any witnesses to come forward.
Why was no such information released to the public following Ms Spence's death?
And, more pointedly, have there been other such cases that we may never know about, because an arrest has yet to be made, until which time ACT Policing don't believe the public can be of any assistance?
Thus, important police work in Canberra remains a mystery of its own making, but for what purpose and to what end?
In this age of social media, and the seemingly endless array of true and fictional crime dramas on television and podcasts, isn't there a case for the police to be as open as possible about how they truly operate?
Most police officers would bemoan the sensationalised accounts of police process depicted on screen - the seamless DNA results, the two-day murder investigations, the inevitable neat conclusions.
We all know, deep down, that this is make-believe - that's part of the thrill.
But the fact that ACT Policing seems unwilling to shed any light on what actually happens - even in the form of perfunctory updates on investigations that would, if nothing else, maintain confidence in the institution - seems out of step.
