Five COVID deaths reported in the ACT this week

By Kerem Doruk
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 4:40pm
Five people have been reported to have died with COVID in the ACT this week, including four men aged in their 90s, 80s, 70s and 60s respectively, as well as a woman in her 70s.

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

