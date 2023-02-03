Five COVID deaths reported in the ACT this week

Five people have been reported to have died with COVID in the ACT this week, including four men aged in their 90s, 80s, 70s and 60s respectively, as well as a woman in her 70s.
This comes as the ACT records 420 new COVID-19 cases in the week to 4pm on Thursday.
The number of new infections decreased by 162 from the previous week. Eleven people were in hospital; none of them required ventilation or ICU treatment.
The latest cases have bought the ACT's total infection to 230,607 since March 2020.
Of the new cases, 98 were recorded positive on PCR tests and 322 were recorded positive on RAT tests.
READ MORE:
The latest vaccination figures show 76 per cent of children aged five to 15 have received two doses of a COVID vaccine, 78.7 per cent of the population aged over 16 have received two doses of a COVID vaccine and 66.3 per cent of the population aged over 50 have received five doses of a COVID vaccine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.