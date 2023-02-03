Guntis Lukss has uncovered a diamond in the rough after a spectacular run from his once unwanted four-year-old mare at the Country Maiden Handicap at Thoroughbred Park.
Incantata was third-last at the final turn in the 1200 metre race on Friday, and jockey Michael Heagney had to work hard to get her some room to make a late dash down the straight.
Once he found a window though, she kicked into gear on the soft track to pinch the $13,200 first prize from favourite Raider EightyEight by over a length.
"She's a bit tardy out of the gates, but the way she picked them up and went off the heels of a horse and just went whoosh. I thought, 'Gee, wow, where to from here'," Lukss, who describes himself as a hobby trainer, told The Canberra Times.
The Queanbeyan trainer bought the horse last year for just $1000 - a generous offer after her previous owner only paid $600.
Lukss saw something that others didn't, and after a few months spent training her up to be race ready, he's been blown away by the talent he's uncovered.
"The previous owner gave up on it," he said.
"I ended up with her and she ran a blinder two weeks ago at Queanbeyan and came out in Canberra and basically repeated the effort."
At that Queanbeyan race, Incantata finished second with 28-to-one odds to place, and on Friday collected the victory at 21-to-one.
"I get a good feeling about her. She's a surprise package and a really nice horse," Lukss said.
For the six-foot-seven trainer that says he wishes he was a jockey, horse racing is a passion that's been reinvigorated in recent years.
After getting his licence in the 1990's, the electrician had an extended break when he fell out of love with the sport. But taking in horses like Incantata has revived the spark.
"My little horses, they're all basically second-rate and not superstars," he said.
"Some people get out there and build up their cars and blow their motors up on the weekend... for me a bag of oats and a bale of hay and off we go.
"It was a really good win at Canberra, hopefully she can have a few more ahead and who knows where the wind blows.
"I don't think we'll be travelling around the world but we'll certainly get around the country circuit and maybe get into town."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
