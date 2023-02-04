Robodebt perpetrators are not fit to hold any govt office

There are politicians, staffers and public servants who it seems are not fit to hold office and should be held accountable. The robodebt Royal Commission has revealed much about interactions between and within relevant departments and offices of respective ministers including that of the former PM.
Reckless indifference is perhaps the most polite description of their actions.
Passing the parcel on "unhelpful" legal advice, actively ignoring legal precedents to keep the scheme running, actively hounding alleged debtors, attempting to silence or deter robodebt victims from speaking out, and ignoring or being oblivious to adverse Administrative Appeals Tribunal conclusions were all part and parcel of a disgraceful and scandalous chapter of the Australian Public Service and government from 2014 to 2019.
The scheme was finally cancelled in 2019 when the Commonwealth recognised how untenable the whole matter had become.
Now the 20th anniversary of the 2003 bushfires has gone it's time the ACT government made an effort to lessen the ferocity of the next bushfire to reach our suburbs. With climate change the chances of our getting the equivalent or worse than we experienced in 2003 within the next few years are very high.
It could begin by removing the highly combustible eucalypts in suburban streets and replacing them with something far less combustible. Of particular danger are those eucalypts that are planted so closely together their crowns meet.
Had we had no street eucalypts in 2003 there would almost certainly have been fewer deaths and far fewer houses destroyed.
Rod Holesgrove's suggestion the Australian of the Year award should reflect more a national community achievement rather than a personal event is 20 years too late (Letters, January 28).
Up until 1992 Australians of the Year were honoured for what they had done in the previous 12 months at the end of the year.
Since 1994 recipients have been named at the beginning of their year, presumably in the hope an achievement will pop up.
Up until 1992 the entire Australian community could see, appreciate and congratulate Australians of the Year such as Fred Hollows, Allan Border, Dick Smith, patient-loving nurse Lois (Lowitja) O'Donoghue and many more who achieved something extra special.
Today the Australian of the Year seems to be more about meeting new people, albeit often of considerable achievement, but not necessarily as representative of the community as Rod and others would expect. I think he has a point.
Your January 28 edition carried an article on a new predictive CSRIO tool that reminds us of the UN IPCC projection of plus 4.3C by 2100. That will cook us alive.
It also reported brumby numbers have exploded by 30 per cent in Kosciusko despite years of warnings by scientists.
It is 50 years ago this month since I joined the new federal environment department. I have seen it all over the years.
There is something about humans that stops us caring for our only home.
After 50 years of environment policy action and observation I am convinced it is hopeless. Homo sapiens will be one of the shortest living species in earth's history.
In addition to your article of February 2 "$117 for one seat: Palmer's record election spend" there was a one page advertisement by Clive Palmer and the United Australia Party promoting Australian conferences on COVID-19 vaccines and their effects".
I decided to do a Wikipedia search on two of the speakers from the USA, seemingly highly qualified medicos in their fields.
A comment on one of them stated they had "promoted misinformation about COVID-19, its treatments and mRNA vaccines".
And on the other? Has "promoted Ivermectin as a wonder drug".
Should be an interesting conference! An alternative view perhaps?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.