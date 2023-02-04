The Canberra Times
Robodebt perpetrators are not fit to hold any govt office

By Letters to the Editor
February 5 2023 - 5:30am
Pensioner Barry Cole, 85, received a $23,000 robodebt from the government and was part of the class action. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

There are politicians, staffers and public servants who it seems are not fit to hold office and should be held accountable. The robodebt Royal Commission has revealed much about interactions between and within relevant departments and offices of respective ministers including that of the former PM.

