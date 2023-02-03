ACT Brumbies winger Andy Muirhead has spent his career adding strings to his bow.
No longer the youthful talent filled with exuberance, the 29-year-old has evolved his game throughout six years in Canberra.
The maturity that comes with 63 Super Rugby appearances has enabled Muirhead to enter each season with a fresh mindset and a desire to make the most of every opportunity to represent the franchise.
So the winger didn't feel threatened when the Brumbies recruited flyers Corey Toole and Ben O'Donnell for the upcoming competition.
Both players have crafted their game on the world sevens circuit, utilising their speed and quick feet to burn opposition defences.
Muirhead recognises he isn't going to outrun Toole or O'Donnell. Instead, he's determined to provide a point of difference in his bid to earn a starting role for the Super Rugby opener on February 24.
Toole and O'Donnell will start on the wing in Saturday's trial against the Waratahs, with Muirhead expected to be injected into the contest at half time.
"Every year there's new guys coming in, but I think the guys they've brought in this year bring genuine pace and X-factor," Muirhead said. "We saw what Tooley's been doing on the sevens World Series and Ben O'Donnell has been plying his trade overseas. They've both fit in well, they're good blokes and it's enjoyable to train alongside them and have them pushing me.
"I haven't got the speed someone like Corey has so I try to find other ways to put my mark on the game. I hope to bring a bit of experience and knowledge, some game smarts, I'm trying to keep myself in the game as much as I can."
The Brumbies have spent the week spreading the rugby gospel throughout the Riverina, with stops in Leeton, Hay and Narrandera in recent days.
The trip started with a traditional First Nations smoking ceremony in Narrandera and has included school visits and clinics.
The Welcome to Country was a special moment for Muirhead, an Indigenous man who aims to share his culture with his teammates and the wider community.
"It was unreal having the whole squad and staff out there on the way to Griffith," he said. "It's special to have the team be part of something that is a tradition in my culture. It sparks conversations with the guys and they show an interest in the culture and want to learn more."
The Brumbies efforts to grow the game in the Riverina received a major boost when it was announced new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones will attend Saturday's trial in Griffith.
The mentor has been tasked with rebuilding the sport in Australia, both on and off the field, and has placed a heavy emphasis on the grassroots and regional areas.
Saturday's trip to Griffith will be followed by a stint in Narrabri next weekend for the Waratahs clash with Queensland.
Wallabies and Brumbies halfback Nic White grew up in Scone and still remembers meeting his idols as a kid when they travelled to his home town.
While he won't have the chance to impress Jones on Saturday, having been handed the week off, he has backed the coach to deliver on his promise to help grow the sport.
"It's awesome for Eddie," White said. "He's going to put rugby on the map in Australia. On the front page, back page, hopefully we're in there for all the right reasons and winning games of footy.
"He's a guy who's starting to get out in the community and get to the grass roots. Eddie's up [at the Hunter Valley] now. For him to go up there and speak, we're going to get eyeballs on rugby and bring people back.
"The only way we're going to get people back to rugby is getting out there. We're doing our bit, Stephen Larkham has a big push for us to get out in the community in Canberra. At the moment, we're out in the rural areas, we're going to get out and promote the game as much as we can.
"We need them to come to the games to support us. We're getting stuck into some hard work, hopefully we can get them some good results and it can be mutually beneficial. Rugby is looking up at the moment."
