Nathan Lyon. A world beater.
Sure, it took some convincing for some, who just couldn't comprehend the possibility that Australia's seemingly endless search for a spinner in the post-Shane Warne era would end in the hands of a former Western District tweaker.
Now it's Lyon, a member of Cricket ACT's newly-minted team of the century, who may have the biggest role to play as Australia chase their first Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in India since 2004.
Lyon joins former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin in Cricket ACT's team of the century, revealed at the association's centenary gala at the National Museum of Australia on Saturday night.
A panel of Canberra cricket greats, Cricket ACT representatives, media and local historians butted heads in naming the region's best men's and women's players since 1922.
Haddin was a walk-up start, joining the likes of Michael Bevan, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Solway, Lorne Lees and Greg Irvine. As for Lyon, the off-spinner who used to call Jamison Oval home while chasing premierships with his brother at Wests, there was never a doubt.
With 460 Test wickets, Lyon trails only Warne and Glenn McGrath on the list of Australia's leading wicket-takers. Success abroad, as Australia chase series wins in India and England over the next six months, may be his finest achievement.
"He's got a huge role to play. He's just gone from strength to a world beater. His standing in the game is enormous now, he is going to go down as one of our greats with what he has done," Haddin said.
"His performance over there is going to go a long way to deciding where this series ends up. I know he enjoys these sorts of challenges at the back end of his career, being the main bowler over there, so expect some pretty special performances from Nathan.
"They've got the opportunity to beat India, they're going over with good subcontinent form having played well in Pakistan. Then there's the Ashes. The theatre behind it and the pressure is so different. I think they're in good stead to do some pretty special things.
"This Australian cricket team, they've been building nicely. They dominated this Australian summer, against probably subpar opposition, but they weren't actually allowed to play with any sort of consistency in their cricket because the Australian team was so good. The next six months is a really stimulating time for this team to really see where they stand."
Cade Brown, Peter Bowler, Neil Bulger, Bill Tickner and Bruce Robin round out Cricket ACT's men's team of the century, with Simon Helmot named coach.
The women's team boasts ACT Meteors opener Katie Mack, Lynette Cook, Kris Britt, Marjorie Moore, Jodie Davis, Glenda Hall, Laura Wright, Bronwyn Calver, Zoe Cooke, Erin Osborne, SJ Moore and Kim Fazackerley.
They leave legacies unmatched in Canberra cricket - as does Lyon, who played 22 matches for the ACT, claiming 38 wickets along the way while working as an apprentice groundsman at Manuka Oval.
Then South Australia came calling, when he was virtually plucked off the roller at Adelaide Oval to make his debut for the Redbacks before forging a career in the Test arena alongside Haddin, where every c Haddin b Lyon meant something more to those watching in Canberra.
"I don't miss the game now, I've had my time and I'm happily retired," Haddin said.
"You enjoy the theatre around an Ashes campaign. I remember Matthew Hayden saying to me early in my career, 'Mate, no matter what you do, don't be the cricketer that retired without winning an Ashes series'.
"It's the little moments when you get to sing the anthem in front of 90,000 people at the 2015 World Cup.
"It just shows what playing for Australia means to a lot of people and how cricket can bring people together."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
