The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

'One of our greats': Nathan Lyon headlines Cricket ACT team of the century

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 4 2023 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Lyon will have a major role to play in Australia's fate in India and England this year. Picture Getty Images

Nathan Lyon. A world beater.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.