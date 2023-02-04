The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Ailing health system needs a long-term fix

By Editorial
February 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra hospital. Picture file

There's a common acceptance in the community that if you are really sick and need of emergency treatment, the only way you are any way assured of receiving immediate attention is if you are taken to hospital in an ambulance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.