There's a common acceptance in the community that if you are really sick and need of emergency treatment, the only way you are any way assured of receiving immediate attention is if you are taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Show any degree of stoicism by making your own way to the emergency department and you'll almost certainly wait for hours and hours on end.
That's not a criticism of the ED staff. The super busy nursing staff triage every arrival. But if you're not dying in the chair, you'll wait your turn like everyone else.
That's the direct fallout from a modern, well-equipped health system under pressure.
GP bulk billing is almost non-existent in wealthy Canberra, where many see paying the gap fee as the cost of maintaining a good relationship with their family doctor.
Some GP practices in Canberra won't even take on new patients to avoid swelling the wait times for their regular cohort.
Negotiating a way through the beleaguered public health system is very tough for those on the margins.
For this community's low income earners, to whom a $50 gap payment for a GP visit means the difference between feeding the kids baked beans for dinner or something more substantial.
The only alternative is to head to the ED for free treatment and in doing so, put a stressed public health system under even more pressure.
Walk-in centres only address a relatively small proportion of this problem.
The issues with our fast-declining Medicare public health system have been fully identified in the long-awaited report from the Medicare Taskforce.
There is an opportunity now, with the taskforce report out and all the information collated, for major reform.
The federal government has committed $750 million to the Medicare reform project, which is a good start. But it's not nearly enough; such are the deep-seated issues that the remedies will extend beyond one election cycle.
We're now paying the price of a conservative government which failed to invest in Medicare.
It's time to take the hard decisions and fix it well, to protect the health of the next generation.
