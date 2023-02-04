The turn of pace, the work rate, the finesse. There are things Grace Jale has that are second to none in the A-League.
Which is why Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich hopes the return of the New Zealand international and Nickoletta Flannery can offset the loss of Chengshu Wu and reverse their fortunes this weekend.
Canberra United face Newcastle on Sunday with Popovich's side looking to atone for consecutive 5-0 defeats in a bid to reignite their finals hopes.
They will be without Wu, ruled out due to a lingering back injury, but welcome back a key duo expected to add some much needed firepower to Canberra's front line.
Jale's return comes before she returns to the New Zealand side in this month's FIFA international window. Wu has been drafted into the Chinese squad, while Vesna Milivojevic joins Serbia, and Chloe Lincoln and Sasha Grove link up with the Young Matildas.
"Both Grace and Nickoletta add a lot of value to us up front," Popovich said.
"Nickoletta laid on three of the goals against the Newcastle Jets [in the last meeting between these two sides], and Grace Jale's work rate, being able to get up and back and her defensive capabilities and her attacking abilities are second to none in the league. Getting those two players back will be great for us.
"I've said it before and I'll keep saying it anyway, there are no easy games in this competition. Newcastle have got a new coach at the moment so I daresay there will be a lot of players looking to impress him this week. We just need to be at our best.
"We've definitely struggled away from home, so this could be an opportunity to turn that around."
But they will have to do it without Wu, the star Chinese import who now joins Sofia Christopherson on the sidelines, with an ankle injury set to rule the latter out for at least a month.
Wu has been a revelation in Canberra but her stint in lime green has been hampered by injuries, with her back issue coming after she spent almost two months out with facial fractures.
She could yet be kept out of another game as Canberra negotiate her release date for the looming international window with Chinese officials.
"She's had a lingering injury and the doctors advised to rest her this week. We thought we'd do the right thing and rest her to give her every opportunity to prepare for [national team duties]," Popovich said.
"She's got a lingering back issue and it hasn't seemed to settle down since she came back from her facial fracture.
"We're still negotiating [her release date for the international window] with the Chinese Football Federation. The international window opens on the 13th, but some of them need to travel earlier. Potentially the only game she could miss would be Sydney FC next week. That's an ongoing discussion."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
