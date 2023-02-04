Katie Mack hopes the Women's Premier League teams look beyond the Australian national side when it comes to the inaugural draft.
The ACT Meteors captain has nominated for the draft and she thought a number of her Meteors teammates would've too - at least the ones who play WBBL, like Perth Scorchers quick Holly Ferling.
And she'll go into the draft with a massive boost having been named in the ACT women's team of the century on Saturday.
Mack was one of 12 ACT greats named at the centenary gala, along with the likes of former Meteors captains Kris Britt and Erin Osborne.
She's put her hand up for the WPL, which has been labelled as transformational for women's cricket.
Anyone picked up from the Australian women's cricket team could be heading to the March WPL having won back-to-back T20 World Cups as they look to defend their crown in South Africa this month.
But Mack hoped WBBL players from outside the Aussie team also get a look in.
Mack was the seventh-highest run scorer in this summer's WBBL, scoring 350 runs for the championship-winning Adelaide Strikers at a strike rate of 108.7 and an average of 23.33.
"Yeah it's huge, it's exciting. We all got given the opportunity to [nominate for the draft] and I feel like it's a bit like the lotto - you've got to be in it to win it," Mack said.
"By the chance you get called up it will be pretty cool so I think most people would have put their names up.
"I hope that they look outside the Australian team. Obviously for selfish reasons, but I think it's also a great opportunity for Aussie domestic players.
"We dominate in international [level] and it can be very hard to get into the Australian team and that can sometimes limit your opportunities to play elsewhere.
"I'd like to see people like Laura Harris get a go and a few others that really specialise in that T20 format."
Mack said it would take more women's cricketers a step closer to being full-time.
"Being able to get the girls some money and be full-time because we're still borderline - I'm not full-time, a lot of us aren't, a lot of us still work," the physiotherapist said.
"Having the opportunity to be full-time is what we dream of really."
But if Mack does get picked up by one of the five Indian WPL franchises then she'll have to put off wrist surgery, after she broke a bone in her wrist playing WBBL.
She'd then get an operation when she got back from India.
"I'm actually meant to get some surgery on my wrist and if I get picked up I'm going to need to delay that," Mack said.
"It's just something I'll delay a little bit longer. We still have those couple of weeks off and it's not too bad a rehab so it's just more the timing of it."
The five WPL teams can each pick seven non-Indian players for their squad - although one of those has to be from one of the non-associate or minnow cricketing nations - with five allowed to be part of the XI.
Mack said fellow Meteors like Carly Leeson, Holly Ferling and Angie Genford would all be in the mix.
"Probably the ones that played Big Bash [will nominate] - I'm not sure if the ones that aren't put their name in," she said.
"I think a few of us thought we'd try our chance.
"Carly Leeson had a pretty successful Big Bash for the Renegades, especially when they weren't going well she stood up. She bowls, bats, fields.
"You've got Holly who's an international player. Angie if they saw how quick she bowls, she might get a call-up too."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
