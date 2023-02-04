The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Supreme Court awards man $90k after Burrinjuck Dam 'tubing' injury

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
February 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burrinjuck Dam, where the man was injured while tubing. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A man successfully sued for more than $90,000 after a childhood "tubing" injury, in a case likened to a quote from the movie Shrek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.