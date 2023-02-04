A man successfully sued for more than $90,000 after a childhood "tubing" injury, in a case likened to a quote from the movie Shrek.
Jack Glover successfully sued for negligence claiming a boating accident had aggravated an undiagnosed spinal condition.
Glover, who was 12 at the time, went to tubing with his aunt's partner Daniel Fuller at Burrinjuck Dam in 2015.
While he was being towed behind the boat, the inflatable tube, known as a biscuit, flipped.
He has an ongoing back injury which he attributes to the incident.
In an ACT Supreme Court judgement published last month, Acting Justice Verity McWilliam said the claim focused on whether Fuller, who was driving the boat at the time, had breached his duty of care and if the accident had actually caused the injury.
"That may sound straightforward. However, without wishing to appear flippant by adapting a line from Shrek, the animated ogre in the film of the same name: this case is like an onion; it has many layers," Acting Justice McWilliam said.
Glover brought the case to court in 2018.
After the accident, Glover felt mild discomfort at first, with increasing pain in the months afterwards. It then took three years for the underlying condition to be diagnosed.
Glover had told the court that when the tube capsized he continued to hold its handles wrenching his back.
He said this caused "a clicking sensation in his back and transient pain".
Acting Justice McWilliam found the boat was driving faster than it should have been, and the boy was not properly instructed on hand signals or what to do if the tube capsized.
Glover was awarded almost $93,000.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
