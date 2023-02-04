The Canberra Times
Sunday Space | Does space have a smell?

By Brad Tucker
February 5 2023 - 5:30am
The Moon does not smell like cheese, its dust was said to smell like gunpowder. Picture Getty

Space is mostly a vacuum, meaning there is no air to breathe or smell. However, when astronauts go to the space station, it is pressurised with air so they can breathe, which means they can smell that air too.

