There are also places in space where we have detected molecules that are found in compounds on Earth that we know the smells of - so we can imagine what they would smell like. There is a lot of hydrogen and helium in space, which are odourless. However, there is a lot of dust - small bits that end up being the building blocks of stars and planets, which contain lots of carbon. This carbon comes mostly in two compounds - one that resembles naphthalene which is the main ingredient in moth balls, and another that is similar to propane or butane. These are just some that have been found - there are a lot of molecules in space with a variety of smells.

