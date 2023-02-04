Space is mostly a vacuum, meaning there is no air to breathe or smell. However, when astronauts go to the space station, it is pressurised with air so they can breathe, which means they can smell that air too.
There is usually a consistent description of a metallic or burnt smell. Astronauts have described it varying from burnt steak, to welding fumes, or burning metal. Whatever it is, it is not overly pleasant and the source is not fully understood. It is likely due to the re-pressurisation of spacecraft, with the oxygen being pumped in and pressurised, it sticks together to actually create ozone. There is also a lot of mechanical operating parts which contribute to the smell. While it is not the smell of space, it is what it smells like up there.
There is also likely an aroma of body odour. Since there is little gravity, you cannot have a shower in space. They do wash themselves with a baby wipes-like material. However, clothes washing is not something that can be done. The most common solution is to wear clothes for as long as one can stand the smell, then they put them in bags that are sometimes disposed of in re-entering space capsules. As the capsule re-enters, sometimes it burns the contents up in the atmosphere.
Burnt steak and body odour is not what you imagine when you think of going into space. Astronauts have also been to the Moon. While it has no atmosphere, when they hopped back into their landers, which were pressurised with oxygen, the Moon dust gave off a distinct gunpowder smell. Sadly, it did not smell like cheese.
With the new goal of sending astronauts to Mars, what would they smell, just for a minute? The atmosphere on Mars is mostly carbon dioxide. However, the dirt is mostly iron oxide which gives it its red tint, much like central Australia. The atmosphere also has sulphur and acids. It would mostly like be a desert-like acid smell, with some interesting overtones. It would definitely be an experience. Not nearly as bad as Venus though.
Venus has lots of carbon dioxide as well as sulphur dioxide - the smell of rotten eggs. It is also the hottest planet at 462 degrees Celsius every single day - so imagine putting rotten eggs in an oven.
There are also places in space where we have detected molecules that are found in compounds on Earth that we know the smells of - so we can imagine what they would smell like. There is a lot of hydrogen and helium in space, which are odourless. However, there is a lot of dust - small bits that end up being the building blocks of stars and planets, which contain lots of carbon. This carbon comes mostly in two compounds - one that resembles naphthalene which is the main ingredient in moth balls, and another that is similar to propane or butane. These are just some that have been found - there are a lot of molecules in space with a variety of smells.
Australian astronomers have also found in some spots of space molecules that match alcohol.
In space no-one can hear you scream about the stench.
