Federal Sports Minister Anika Wells has reiterated her condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but stopped short of backing Poland's calls to impose Olympic bans.
Her Poland counterpart Kamil Bortniczuk hoped Wells would be one of 30-40 sports ministers from around the world to call for a ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.
Bortniczuk hoped a meeting of sports ministers on Friday would back his calls for a ban from not only the Olympics, but other events as well, for as long as the war continued.
But when contacted by The Canberra Times, a spokesperson for Wells said she continued to back the joint statement made in July.
While it condemned the war and said Russian and Belarusian sporting bodies should be banned from international sport federations, it did give the all clear for athletes to compete as neutrals.
The International Olympic Committee recently backflipped on its original position - to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at Paris - to now say it was OK for them to compete provided they didn't do so under their country's flag.
Wells has backed the IOC's new position, despite growing calls for a total ban. The Australian Olympic Committee has also backed the IOC.
"The Albanese government supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wells' spokesperson said.
"We condemn Russia's unilateral, illegal and immoral aggression against the people of Ukraine, and the complicity of Belarus in Russia's actions.
"On July 22, I wrote to all Australian national sporting organisations to request their assistance to uphold the principles outlined in the second joint statement.
"On December 5, Minister Wells co-signed a letter, alongside ministers (and equivalents) from the United Kingdom, Canada, Iceland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, and the United States of America, to the president of the International Olympic Committee, Mr Thomas Bach.
"The letter demonstrates our continued support for the principles outlined in the second joint statement of like-minded sports ministers."
That joint statement said it was OK for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete provided they were "not representing the Russian or Belarusian states", "flags, emblems and anthems should be prohibited" and there was no pro-war commentary by athletes or officials.
Bortniczuk was hoping to build a coalition of about 40 countries at the meeting with Wells on Friday.
Poland was part of a group of Baltic nations, along with Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, who have called for a complete sporting ban.
"I'm convinced that a meeting planned for February 10 will reach a conclusion of over 30 or maybe 40 sports ministers, including those from the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Japan, to decisively reject the idea to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in the Games," Bortniczuk said on Thursday.
"Considering this, I don't think we will face tough decisions before the Olympics and, if we were to boycott the Games, the coalition we will be a part of will be broad enough to make holding the Games pointless."
- with AAP
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
