It was the Canberra Raiders' history, the chance to learn off two of the best front-rowers in the game and the fact the capital was "the spot" for his young family that drew him to the NRL club.
Now he's here, Pasami Saulo has his sights set on being part of the Green Machine for round one against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on March 4.
Saulo signed a two-year deal to join the Raiders, having played 27 NRL games for the Newcastle Knights and an NRL All Stars game for the Maori side.
The 24-year-old's looking to establish himself at NRL level and has the opportunity to be part of the Canberra pack following the departures of Ryan Sutton (Canterbury) and Adam Elliott (Knights).
There's spots up for grabs in the Raiders engine room as coach Ricky Stuart looks to bring through the next generation of middles.
Saulo said he, his partner Kate and his two young children had all fitted into Canberra well.
It was a chat with Stuart and Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone that convinced him the ACT was the place to be.
"I was off contract the next year and I was thankful enough that Canberra came to me asking if I'd like to play," Saulo said.
"Meeting up with Ricky and Joely it was talking about the club itself, it's really connected, it really drew me to the club more than anything.
"Also the club's history as well. Everything just lined up. I've got a little family and this was the spot to go to."
It means he's now working alongside two of the most destructive props in the game - Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine.
Tapine emerged as the world's best book-end last year and Saulo's looking to absorb as much as he can off the fellow Maori All Star.
It was another reason why Saulo wanted to bring his young family to the ACT.
"I was really excited just knowing that those two good forwards are going to be here," he said of the pair.
"Just learning off them and watching the way they play, and adding a bit of my own game as well.
"It'll be good just taking what I can from them and hopefully get to play alongside them so excited for that.
"Knowing the amount of really good players here that was another reason why it was also good to come here as well."
Saulo had his best NRL season to date last year, when he played 11 games for the Knights, and he's looking to build on that this campaign.
Sutton and Elliott's departures have opened up some spots in the middle.
There's the No.13 jersey and a couple of places on the bench up for grabs for the trip to Townsville.
Corey Horsburgh, Corey Harawira-Naera and Trey Mooney could all play lock and Emre Guler has been training the house down.
Peter Hola's been waiting patiently for his chance to make his Raiders debut, while Ata Mariota's another young prop looking to make his mark.
Saulo wants to do the same.
"It was a really good year for me last year. I wish I could've played the whole season, but I was just finding my feet," he said.
"I've got to improve every year to cement a spot in first grade and rip in.
"Obviously I'd love to be the next Raider coming in and I'll do what I can to be in that first-grade side.
"I'll be pushing hard. It's not always easy just jumping straight into things - you've always got to work hard for your spot and that's what I'm trying to do."
February 12: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Moruya, 3.55pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
