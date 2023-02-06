The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

NRL strike over CBA delay a 'last resort': RLPA Raiders delegate Matt Frawley

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
February 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Raiders' Matt Frawley. Picture by Keegan Carroll

There's a lot of talk about strike action in the NRL amid the stalled collective bargaining agreement negotiations, but fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.