North Canberra Gungahlin captain Rohan Wight has long touted Nicholas Wood's leadership qualities.
Whether it be on or off the field, the all-rounder has the ability to set the tone for a team and mentor his younger teammates.
They're qualities that shone through on Saturday as Wood delivered with both bat and ball to keep his side in the contest against Western District.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The all-rounder claimed 6-83 to bowl the Lions out for 224, before the top order wobbled with the bat.
Wood walked to the crease with his team struggling at 6-114 and promptly set about salvaging the innings.
He combined with Matt Fennell (43*) for an unbeaten 71-run partnership to steer North Canberra Gungahlin to 6-185 at stumps.
Wight always had faith in his experienced teammate and having recruited Wood back from Eastlake this summer, backed him to lead his new team in the future.
"Woody just did what he's done all year," Wight said. "He was very consistent and it's basic but he doesn't give much away. He's prepared to settle in and bowl a channel.
"In my opinion, he's the next captain of the club. He's an incredible leader, a very selfless guy who will do anything for anyone and more importantly he's a hard-nosed, honest cricketer."
Saturday's struggles with the bat came a week after North Canberra Gungahlin were bowled out for 120 against Ginninderra.
Wight would be within his rights to have felt nervous as history started repeating itself, however the captain was calm throughout the innings.
"Oddly enough, I was feeling alright," Wight said. "The pitch was pretty flat and a few of the wickets we lost were from poor shots.
"We steadied with Matt and Nick at the end, they didn't look like getting out."
Queanbeyan 8-305 v Tuggeranong Valley, Eastlake 9-359 v Weston Creek Molonglo, Ginninderra 3d-405 v ANU 2-1, Western District 224 v North Canberra Gungahlin 6-185
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.