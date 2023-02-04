The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Nicholas Wood stars with bat and ball as North Canberra Gungahlin chase victory

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 4 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Wood impressed with both bat and ball for North Canberra Gungahlin on Saturday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

North Canberra Gungahlin captain Rohan Wight has long touted Nicholas Wood's leadership qualities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.