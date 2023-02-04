ACT Brumbies Super W coach Scott Fava has backed Eddie Jones to help expand women's rugby in Australia throughout the next five years.
While much of the fanfare in recent weeks has surrounded his return as Wallabies coach, the veteran has also been tasked with overseeing the path to professionalism for the Wallaroos.
The process is seen as crucial to extending the success of the women's sevens program to the XVs game.
Jones is yet to outline his vision to those within the Wallaroos program, however he was a keen observer of Saturday's trial in Griffith.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Fava served as an assistant coach for the Wallaroos at the 2022 World Cup and while the coaching staff is yet to be confirmed moving forward, he's eager to work with Jones on the path to the 2025 tournament.
"It would be great to be able to keep working with that group," Fava said. "We got them to the quarter-final (at the World Cup) and I feel in that game against England a lot of things clicked, we just came up against a superior opposition.
"Three more years with that group, with the talent I'm seeing at the Brumbies forcing their way in, it's going to be a squad we know will do good stuff in 2025. To have continuity for the coaching crew and for the girls knowing that will continue would be great. Having Eddie support us through that venture will be great."
Fava's comments came as the Brumbies women's side opened their year with an impressive trial performance in Griffith.
The match was played prior to the men's clash with the Waratahs and with seven weeks until the Super W season kicks off, Fava took the opportunity to hand his extended squad a run.
The group was split into two teams and featured in three 35-minute contests that also involved a South Australian squad.
The two Brumbies sides secured resounding victories over South Australia, while they could not be separated when they faced off and played out a 7-7 draw.
The team will play the Rebels in a trial next week before the coaching staff settle on their final 32-player squad for the season.
"When we are able to execute what we've been doing at training, scoring tries and making the inroads we want into the defence, I feel we're on the right track," Fava said. "That gives us confidence now to layer the next lot of attacking shape on top.
"From a defensive point of view it's continuing with how the collisions are going to be focused close to the ruck and out wide. There's more to do, but it's a good start in relation to where we're at."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.