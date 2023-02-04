The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

ACT Brumbies defeat NSW Waratahs in opening trial of season

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 4 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Brumbies winger Corey Toole wins the race to the ball to cross in Saturday's trial victory over the NSW Waratahs. Picture by Liam Warren

If Saturday night is anything to go by, Stephen Larkham's second-coming as coach is going to be a lot of fun for ACT Brumbies fans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.