The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

ACT Brumbies hit the road to connect with fans across the Riverina

Liam Warren
Cameron Mee
By Liam Warren, and Cameron Mee
Updated February 5 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eddie Jones was spreading the rugby gospel in Griffith on Saturday night. Picture by Liam Warren

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham isn't sure who had more fun this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.